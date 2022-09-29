ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
CHARLESTON, SC
When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
CHARLESTON, SC
1 injured in Colleton County shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
CHARLESTON, SC
Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
Deputies search for missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned two-story home and also an adjacent building Monday afternoon. The fire, in the 30 block of Reid Street, was reported to Charleston County 911 dispatchers at 2:29 p.m. The damage the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian

The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

