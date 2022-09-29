Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County Council pushes amendments to one-cent sales tax to final reading
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council is pushing amendments regarding a one-cent sales tax to a third reading. Dorchester County Council members say they want the language on the tax to be transparent to the voters who will decide on the tax in a referendum on the November ballot.
live5news.com
MUSC confirms death of employee in Charleston facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A care team member of The Medical University of South Carolina died within one of the hospital facilities in Charleston Friday. Heather Woolwine, Director of Public Affairs and Media Relations at MUSC, confirmed the information Sunday morning. “Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event,...
live5news.com
1 injured in Colleton County shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was injured in a shooting at a gathering in Colleton County on Saturday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says a man was shot in the ankle and foot during a gathering in the 300 block of Little Elbow Road Saturday afternoon. Officials say the...
live5news.com
Police reopen all roads on Pawleys Island to homeowners, designated contractors
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads on Pawleys Island are back open for homeowners and designated contractors. They said the causeways will reopen to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, but the county lot will remain closed until further notice. Pawleys...
counton2.com
Crews responding to structure fire in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding Monday afternoon to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston. According to dispatch, the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. By 3:30 p.m., the fire was out. The impacted structures appeared to be two two-story homes...
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders held a second Saturday briefing on the state’s recovery from Ian, this time in Georgetown. The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and the state’s department of transportation. Ian,...
Police urge residents to limit travel during Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous law enforcement agencies are calling for people to avoid travel Friday morning due to deteriorating conditions. Hurricane Ian is taking aim at the South Carolina coast bringing with it strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding. “We are seeing standing water along multiple roads along with debris,” the Isle of Palms […]
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
The Post and Courier
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
Power restored by sunset today for majority of Dominion Energy S.C. customers impacted by Ian
CAYCE, S.C. (WJBF) – In response to Hurricane Ian, Dominion Energy crews are continuing to work around the clock to restore power and expects to substantially complete restoration of power to customers in South Carolina today. The vast majority of remaining outages are in the hardest hit areas of Mount Pleasant, Charleston and James Island. […]
live5news.com
See property damage from Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to report it
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, municipalities are asking residents to alert them to damage in the storn’s aftermath. Berkeley County is asking residents who have encountered damage to report it to them. The county has a Storm Damage Report Form on its website.
live5news.com
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned two-story home and also an adjacent building Monday afternoon. The fire, in the 30 block of Reid Street, was reported to Charleston County 911 dispatchers at 2:29 p.m. The damage the...
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
beaufortcountysc.gov
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
abcnews4.com
'Cops on the Coop': Have a meal at Chick-fil-A Friday to support Special Olympics of SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This Friday, tri-county law enforcement agencies are hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics South Carolina. The "Cops on the Coop" is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating Chick-fil-A's this Friday, Oct. 7. Participating restaurants include:. Summerville - 1312 N. Main Street. Goose...
live5news.com
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely. In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to...
