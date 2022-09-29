Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
FM 158 and FM 2818 to undergo maintenance in Bryan
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation recently announced two projects for Bryan roads to improve road conditions. One is traffic signal maintenance on FM 2818 at Holleman Drive, Luther Street, and George Bush Drive, which has been ongoing since the evening of Thurs, Sept. 29. Maintenance is expected to continue each night through Sat, Oct. 1.
kwhi.com
WORK ON OVERPASS PROJECT IN GRIMES COUNTY
Beginning Tuesday, a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin a traffic switch for the next phase of the State Highway 6/FM 2 overpass project in Grimes County. The switch will close the crossover in the intersection and only right turns to or from FM 2 will be possible. A...
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
KBTX.com
Navasota police nab driver accused of driving 130mph
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from Navasota Police:. On October 3, 2022, around midnight, a Navasota Police Officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed which then proceeded to run a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street.
KBTX.com
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Say Working Smoke Detectors Led To No Injuries And Reduced Damage In Three Fires At Rental Housing In A Four Day Period
College Station firefighters credit working smoke detectors for limiting damage and causing no injuries in three fires in four days that took place in rental housing. On Saturday before sunrise on Autumn Circle near April Bloom, a neighbor heard a smoke detector. Firefighters who smelled smoke from a downstairs unit found heavy black smoke. What started as a kitchen fire extinguished itself due to a lack of oxygen. No people were in the apartment and firefighters rescued two cats.
Click2Houston.com
3 injured during 10-vehicle race on US-290, deputies say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured during a 10-vehicle car race on US-290 Sunday morning, according to the Waller County Deputies office. Deputies responded to reports of several vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Porches, racing on the highway around 9 a.m. Deputies attempted to shut down US-290 during the race,...
KBTX.com
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Two Houston Men For Stealing A Catalytic Converter In The City Hall Parking Lot
“Panic and excitement” is how a College Station police officer described in his arrest report the expression of a man who saw the officer while in the process of sawing off the catalytic converter of a pickup parked outside College Station city hall. 26 minutes later, a Brazos County...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
KBTX.com
DPS Identifies woman killed in fatal crash in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS Troopers say Brittany Knighton, 28, from Tyler, died in a two vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 79 between Milano and Guase in Milam County. Troopers say Knighton was driving westbound when she lost control of the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving and...
fox26houston.com
Lake Conroe boat crash, at least 10 people involved
LAKE CONROE - Two 2 pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe injuring multiple people. Authorities say at least 10 people went into the water as a result of the crash. One person needed to receive CPR. There's no word on the severity of the injuries sustained to the boaters, but...
KBTX.com
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
KBTX.com
Find your new community at A&M United Methodist Church
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new place to get your cup of joe in the morning, check out A&M United Methodist Church’s new space. Located behind the church is a spacious, colorful, welcoming sanctuary for the whole community to enjoy. Pastor Bryan Jody says...
KBTX.com
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORCYCLE CRASHES IN CURVE ON FM 149 KILLING THE DRIVER
About 5:30 pm Montgomery Fire Department was dispatched to a motorcycle crash on FM 149 near West Montgomery County Park. An off-duty firefighter reported CPR was in progress. MCHD medics arrived on the scene and determined the male who was in his 20s was deceased. According to DPS, the Honda CVR was traveling south on FM 149 at a very high rate of speed with another motorcycle. The driver entered the curve and crossed the northbound lane, the shoulder before hitting a fence. The driver was ejected. The motorcycle continued almost 100-yards into the woods. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Judge Mack said over the years he has made several fatal crashes in this curve with motorcycles. He said its a beautiful county road but not at high speeds. The curves are well marked.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
KHOU
Lake Conroe Boating Accident
A boating accident occurred on the lake outside of Conroe Lake House restaurant. Credit: Felicity P.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM
Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
