ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia energy plan harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new sources

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has unveiled Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan. The plan focuses on an “all-of-the-above approach” that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables and new energy sources to meet the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth, according to Youngkin, who says the plan also outlines an increase in nuclear energy and an objective to make Virginia the world’s leading nuclear innovation hub.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

UVA team wants to help rural Appalachia quit smoking

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Experts at the University of Virginia say the rate of smoking in rural Appalachia is, in some places, almost double the national average. Doctors and researchers now have a grant to test different smoking cessation programs to help bring the average down. Doctor Melissa Little is...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
wfxrtv.com

11 a.m. VDOT report for southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has updated the following information for the traffic in Southwest Virginia. All eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Route 873 east at mile marker 2 in Pittsylvania Couty are closed. Northbound on Route 1132 North at mile marker 0 on Pitsylvanity County...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wright
WSLS

Virginia emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact

ROANOKE, Va. – You can never be too prepared, especially when a hurricane is coming your way. Emergency Management Agencies across the state are preparing as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast. Trevor Shannon, the Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for the city of Roanoke, said...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Ian remnants impacting Virginia

The remnants of Ian are impacting Virginia with bands of heavy rain at times along with very gusty winds. As the day moves along the rain will migrate north this afternoon but some lingering showers are expected to contribute to the 1 – 3″ of rain that fell overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy