Arab American News
Dearborn and Attorney General to host expungement fair to help residents clear convictions from record
DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn, the Michigan Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office and Safe and Just Michigan are partnering to host an expungement fair to help as many Dearborn residents as possible to get their chance at having a clean record, the city said Monday.
Arab American News
Resilient Neighborhoods: Delray earth upheaval incident raises concerns for Southwest Detroit neighborhood
Authorities were baffled by a geological incident that caused the ground itself to buckle in Detroit’s Delray neighborhood last fall. On the night of Sept. 11, 2021, the intersection of Dearborn and West Fort Street experienced a shifting of the ground that left a roughly eight-foot-high mound of earth. The upheaval disrupted gas and water service and destroyed the Stash Detroit medical marijuana dispensary.
Arab American News
Pat D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the Dearborn School Board
DEARBORN — Dearborn School Board Trustee Patrick “Pat” D’Ambrosio is looking to retain his seat on the board for another full six-year term. The 44-year resident, originally from Philadelphia, has two sons who both graduated from Dearborn Public Schools and is a former Little League football and basketball coach. D’Ambrosio also founded Metric Precision Tool and served as CEO for many years.
Arab American News
Angie Hammock-Isaacson is seeking a position on the Dearborn School Board
DEARBORN — Angie Hammock-Isaacson is one of six candidates vying for two seats on the Dearborn School Board. Hammock-Isaacson works as the general manager for the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center at the Wayne County Community College Downtown Campus and has been a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor for 14 years. She has lived in Dearborn for approximately 15 years and lived in Dearborn Heights for about five years prior to that. She has three biological children and three “bonus children.” Her husband was raised in Dearborn, his grandfather was Jack Johnson, the athletic director at Dearborn High School for many years.
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe missing Southfield girl who left home after disagreement might be in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police believe a missing 14-year-old girl who left her Southfield home after a disagreement with her guardian might be in Detroit. Ka’Mya Maddox was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at her home in the area of 11 Mile and Evergreen roads in Southfield. She got into a disagreement with her guardian and voluntarily left the home, according to authorities.
Radio Ink
WWJ Adds Morning Co-Anchor
Longtime WWJ anchor Jackie Paige will move to mornings and join Jonathan Carlson. Paige will also host middays on News Radio 950 in Detroit. “We are excited to announce our new lineup, which is full of news anchors who are seasoned and well known in the community,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Audacy Detroit. “This new slate will allow WWJ to continue its mission of keeping listeners informed of breaking news and the top stories of the day.”
