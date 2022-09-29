DEARBORN — Angie Hammock-Isaacson is one of six candidates vying for two seats on the Dearborn School Board. Hammock-Isaacson works as the general manager for the Curtis L. Ivery Health and Wellness Education Center at the Wayne County Community College Downtown Campus and has been a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor for 14 years. She has lived in Dearborn for approximately 15 years and lived in Dearborn Heights for about five years prior to that. She has three biological children and three “bonus children.” Her husband was raised in Dearborn, his grandfather was Jack Johnson, the athletic director at Dearborn High School for many years.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO