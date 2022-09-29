ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi remains deadliest state for babies, CDC data shows

By Isabelle Taft
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrDK9_0iFeSbSF00

Mississippi babies are likelier to die before their first birthday than infants anywhere else in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

The state had an infant mortality rate of 8.12 per 1,000 live births, well above the national average of 5.42 in 2020, the most recent year for which the national data is available. Louisiana, second from the bottom, saw 7.59 deaths for every 1,000 live births.

Mississippi has had the country’s highest infant mortality rate for years. In 2019, the state topped the list with a rate of 8.71.

Black babies are twice as likely to die as their white counterparts in Mississippi. In 2020, the infant mortality rate among white infants was 5.7, compared to 11.8 among Back infants, according to health department figures. In 2019, 322 babies died before their first birthday in the state. Nearly 60%, or 185, were Black, though Black infants accounted for just 43% of births.

Nationally, the leading cause of infant mortality is birth defects. But in Mississippi, premature birth and pregnancy or delivery complications as well as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) are the leading causes. Mississippi has the country’s highest rate of premature birth, which is linked to chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes among mothers.

The infant mortality rate is one of the many health indicators in which Mississippi “is not just 50th” but “50th by a mile,” as state health officer Dr. Daniel Edney put it during the first hearing held by the Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families on Tuesday.

The group, which was created by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, heard speaker after speaker indicate that the state is not prepared for the additional high-risk pregnancies that will occur in the wake of Mississippi’s abortion ban.

The health department estimates the state will see an additional 5,000 births every year.

The Senate commission hearing, chaired by Sen. Nicole Boyd, R-Oxford, made clear that extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months will be a priority for the Senate in the next session. But the legislation likely faces an uphill battle in the House, where Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, killed the measure last year, claiming it would expand Medicaid– though it would not make more people eligible for the program.

And while experts say extending Medicaid coverage after birth would help reduce maternal mortality and improve infant health as well, it would not help ensure women are healthy when they become pregnant. The Senate commission heard data indicating that one in six women of childbearing age are uninsured, making it hard for them to get care to manage conditions like hypertension that increase the risk of poor birth outcomes.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 3

One Race- HUMAN
4d ago

unless they start counting aborted fetuses as babies. Then Cali will take the top spot. They already push partial birth abortion.

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
insideedition.com

Mississippi Minister Confessed to Killing a Missing Man in 2019: Cops

A Mississippi minister confessed to the killing of a 2019 missing man after he came under “heavy conviction” from the crime, according to police. Roger Loyd Taylor went missing on March 10, 2019, in Alabama and has since been a missing person case in both Alabama and Mississippi, according to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Police said Taylor’s vehicle was found during searches done in Monroe County but Taylor was not.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Philip Gunn
The Associated Press

Funds to aid Jackson's water system held up as governor rose

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water troubles are far from its first, and they have stemmed from decaying infrastructure beyond one water treatment plant. The EPA said 300 boil water notices have been issued over the past two years in the city. As Reeves climbed Mississippi’s political ladder, he cited his opposition to financially helping the capital as evidence of his fiscal conservatism. Jackson-area lawmakers say the troubled water system is one example of Jackson’s status as a political punching bag for Republican officials, who control the Legislature and the state Bond Commission. “We operate under the golden rule here,” said Democratic Sen. John Horhn of Jackson. “And the golden rule is: He who has the gold makes the rules.”
JACKSON, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infant Mortality#Birth Defects#Maternal Mortality#Politics State#Politics Legislative
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Deaths From Cancer Are Going Up

Cancer has always been with us, at least back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth 80 million years ago: Cancerous cells have been found in dinosaur fossils. Today, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States (after heart disease), and sixth in the world. Last year alone, more than […]
CANCER
Sarah Walker Gorrell

State Auditor's Report details where some of the Welfare money went in Mississippi

Mississippi needy families were not the recipients. The Family Resource Center (FRC) was created to assist needy families in Mississippi and provide Victim assistance, counseling, food, diapers, and other needs. It was under the direction of Christi Webb. Nancy New, named in the Welfare Fraud, ran the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC), which was also reportedly created to help the needy. Both the FRC and MCEC worked under the Mississippi Department of Human Services, run by John Davis, who was also involved in the fraud. The FRC and the MCEC seemed to work in conjunction with each other to pocket millions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy