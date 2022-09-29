ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST

A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Chappell Hill, TX
Brenham, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Powell, TX
County
Washington County, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff S#Gray Toyota
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KBTX.com

High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
fox44news.com

Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Robbery suspects arrested in Grimes County

Three suspects in an armed robbery in Prairie View were arrested in Grimes County following a pursuit Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. Grimes County Law Enforcement was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the county on Texas State Highway 6 North. The suspects fled Prairie View Police and Waller County Deputies west on Texas State Highway 290 onto Texas State Highway 6 north. Near Beason Creek, just south of FM 2, the suspects vehicle ran off the road. One of the suspects fled on foot and was believed to be armed. The other two suspects were apprehended.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou

Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year. The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy