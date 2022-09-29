Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SATURDAY NIGHT DRUG BUST
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Fayette County. Deputy Dustin Kieschnick pulled over a vehicle just before 10:30pm near the La Grange area for an equipment violation. Kieschnick made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Brahamjeet Brar of Houston, who admitted to having narcotics in...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash
A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years. Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in his car in a traffic lane, police investigating
HOUSTON - A man was found shot dead in his car in southwest Houston on Sunday. According to police, officers arrived at 8000 Fondren Road near Sharpstown around 6:15 a.m. They found a man, 33, slumped over in the driver seat of his car in a moving lane of traffic.
Man dies after police find him lying on sidewalk while responding to shooting call in W. Houston
Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
KBTX.com
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
KWTX
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
2-year-old killed after being struck by a speeding truck in SW Houston, police say
This was just one of the two incidents involving young children in the Houston area killed in a hit-and run.
KWTX
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/30/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-30-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-29-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Man shot and killed inside pickup truck at apartment complex in southwest Houston, HPD says
According to police, a witness told police officers the shooter arrived in another vehicle, got out, and fired two to three times before driving off.
Man sitting inside car at gas station gets robbed by armed suspect in southeast Houston, HPD says
The victim told police that the suspect opened his car door, pointed a handgun at him, and stole his wallet and necklace.
Person of interest wanted after bystander killed in shootout between family in NE Houston, HPD says
Investigators said two men, believed to be family members, were involved in an argument before the shootout took place.
KBTX.com
High-speed chase ends in three-vehicle crash, suspect arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver in a Ford F150 around 8:30 p.m. A Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the truck over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, but the driver refused to stop. An almost four mile high-speed chase ensued with the driver steering into oncoming traffic and running traffic lights.
wtaw.com
Two College Station Men On Segway’s Arrested After Attempting To Elude Texas A&M Police Officers On Bicycles
Two Texas A&M police officers on bicycles see two College Station men on campus going the wrong way at one in the morning on their Segway electric dirt bikes. A chase followed where those on the Segways were eventually found and arrested for evading. UPD arrest reports state 18 year...
fox44news.com
Madison Co. deputies chase and arrest a suspected repeat offender
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges. During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered...
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston
An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.
KWTX
Hearne police need information regarding suspects in catalytic converter theft
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the persons and vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Market Street.
Navasota Examiner
Robbery suspects arrested in Grimes County
Three suspects in an armed robbery in Prairie View were arrested in Grimes County following a pursuit Friday afternoon, Sept. 23. Grimes County Law Enforcement was notified of a high-speed pursuit entering the county on Texas State Highway 6 North. The suspects fled Prairie View Police and Waller County Deputies west on Texas State Highway 290 onto Texas State Highway 6 north. Near Beason Creek, just south of FM 2, the suspects vehicle ran off the road. One of the suspects fled on foot and was believed to be armed. The other two suspects were apprehended.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou
Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year. The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021. According...
