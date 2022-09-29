Read full article on original website
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Toyota Racing NCS Talladega Race Quotes -- Ty Gibbs
What was your vantage point of the accident that ended your day?. “Definitely just sucks to be a part of that. I was working with Bubba (Wallace) there and following him. I thought we had some good teamwork going there and I let him in. We were trying to get the top rolling. I think the 21 (Harrison Burton) just got a bad push and wrecked. There was just nowhere for me to go. It definitely sucks, but it could be a blessing in disguise. We’ll just move on to the Roval and go hammer down there.”
Heim Gets Caught in “The Big One” at Talladega, Finishes 26th
Corey Heim made his first Camping World Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday’s 250-mile event. After qualifying in 12th, the 20-year-old driver tallied six stage points for the No. 51 team after finishing eighth in each of the first two stages. Heim had made his way into...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
Late Spin Relegates Nemechek to 24th-Place Finish at Talladega
John Hunter Nemechek came into Saturday’s 94-lap event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway nine points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4 with two races remaining in the Round of 8. After earning the pole in Friday’s qualifying session, Nemechek nearly maxed out his stage points by picking up the Stage One win and crossing the stripe in second at the end of Stage Two to earn 19 points.
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
RCR NXS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway
Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable 12th-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway. “Overall it was a good day. Our Whelen Chevrolet is in one piece and we can make it better for Daytona next year. I thought the first part of the race went how we planned it. We were trying to keep the No. 21 safe and try to do most of the blocking for him to keep him up front. I thought that worked really good in the first two stages. I got dropped there at the end of Stage 2, but I wasn’t too worried about that. I was just focused on keeping the No. 21 out front at that point. That might have hurt us because I only got back to like fifth or sixth. After we made our green flag stop, I got in line in seventh and I thought we were in a really good spot. The end just didn’t play out like I thought it was going to. I thought we were going to get a caution at one point. I thought they were going to wreck so I was just trying to be in a spot where if they did start wrecking, I could be safe. Even on the last lap I thought it was going to play out way different. We got the bottom line rolling really good off of Turn 2 down the backstretch and it just stalled out. I was boxed in the last few laps and couldn’t really move. It just didn’t play like Talladega normally plays out.”
Matt Hiirschman Races to Victory at Lancastermotorplex in Us Open the Finale for the 2022 Race of Champions Modified Series season
Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., is the most prolific racer in the history of the Race of Champions Modified Series. On Saturday afternoon at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex, Hirschman raced to yet another victory. Hirschman slipped by his neighbor and defending Series champion, Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., and went to...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series & Xfinity Series Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway
Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado Preview- - Practice; For Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevy Silverado 250 drivers will receive no practice time prior to qualifying. – Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after...
Late Speeding Penalty Spoils Keselowski’s Hopes at Talladega
A late speeding penalty was too much to overcome for Brad Keselowski Sunday afternoon, in what was one of the more calm races Talladega Superspeedway has seen in recent years. The six-time Talladega winner was in the mix late, riding third with 50 to go in the Kohler Generators Ford. He held that position for a number of laps until the final green-flag pit cycle of the afternoon, which in Keselowski’s case came with 28 to go. He was penalized for speeding upon entry to pit road and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty.
AJ Allmendinger Earns Elusive Superspeedway Win, Advances in NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs
Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led the white flag lap on a superspeedway track and not been able to lead that next lap to earn the big trophy. On Saturday, the veteran waited and pulled ahead of the field in the final feet coming to the Sparks 300 checkered flag at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and edged 19-year old Sam Mayer by .015-second – about three feet - in a photo finish to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at NASCAR’s biggest track.
Hamlin Leaves Talladega With Fifth-Place Result
Denny Hamlin (fifth) earned a top-five finish in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. Hamlin and his No. 11 Camry TRD team entered the event with a goal of Playoff points and accomplished that to place themselves 21 points above the cutoff line heading into next week’s road course race at the Roval in Charlotte. Fellow Toyota Playoff driver, Christopher Bell (17th) spun coming to pit road at the end of stage one and was never able to recover to gain the points the team needed and will enter next week’s race below the cut line before the Round of 8 is set.
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Justin Allgaier Finishes 30th at Talladega
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-60):. ● Justin Allgaier started 31st and finished 31st. ● The driver of the No. 62 Beard Oil Distributing Chevrolet...
Strong Run By MHR Drivers At Talladega
McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers had a strong run in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, with Colby Howard picking up a career-best finish and Derek Kraus leading laps. Howard rebounded from a flat tire and spin with 20 laps remaining to battle back...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
Chase Elliott Grabs Thrilling Talladega Victory, Advances in NASCAR Playoffs
Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR’s famed Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon – having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
Herbst Finishes 11th at Talladega
Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst brought home an 11th-place finish despite an ill-handling No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang in Saturday’s Sparks 300 at...
