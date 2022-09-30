October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
Name a better month than October in NYC - I'll wait. Between the beautiful weather, the scenic foliage and the excitement of Halloween, there's no better time to celebrate with a family-friendly festival, fair, carnival or parade. Luckily we live in New York, where there's never a shortage of celebrations for any holiday or season- especially not in the fall! We've rounded up the best carnivals, fairs, festivals and parades for October 2022 in NYC, Westchester, Long Island and Rockland. Don't forget to call or check the website before you go to confirm event details. Have fun!
NYC Fairs, Festivals, and Parades
Manhattan
FREE Annual Community Fall Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11am-3pm
WHERE: Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway Street, Inwood
AGES: All
WHAT: This Annual Community Fall Festival will have arts and crafts, story time with the New York Public Library, a bachata dance workshop with Fuerza Dance Studio, a cider press demonstration, lawn games, and so much more for you to enjoy!
FREE Harvest Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12-3 pm
WHERE: Randall's Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall's Island
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate fall with pumpkin decorating, glitter tattoos, face painting and scarecrows. Farm exploration and harvest sampling, cider and doughnuts, and a pop-up shop with Boogie Down Books. Live music by Pete Nater & Associates.
FREE PaleyWKND
WHEN: Oct. 1-2, 10am-6pm
WHERE: The Paley Center for Media, 25 West 52nd Street, Upper West Side
AGES: All
WHAT: This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers interactive and immersive attractions from the exciting worlds of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment.
FREE Medieval Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30am-6pm
WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort Washington
AGES: All
WHAT: Fort Tryon Park is transformed into a medieval market town decorated with bright banners and processional flags. Performers and guests dress in medieval costumes. Visitors are greeted by authentic period music, dance, magic, and minstrels, as well as jugglers and jesters. The festival includes thrilling jousts between four knights on horseback. Experience the culture of a bygone era against the backdrop of The Met Cloisters and the Hudson River during autumn.
FREE Summer on the Hudson: Little Red Lighthouse Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 12-4pm
WHERE: Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, 172nd Beach in Fort Washington Park, Upper Manhattan
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse with readings of the eponymous children’s book, fishing clinics, live music, food and art vendors, Urban Park Ranger presentations, and activities for all ages!
FREE 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 11:30am-3:30pm
WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate Italian American heritage and culture at the largest celebration of its kind in the United States.
Bronx
FREE Fall Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 12-4pm
WHERE: St. James Park, 2550 Jerome Ave., Bronx
AGES: All
WHAT: Come out for an afternoon of family games, sports, fall crafts, and more!
FREE Bronx Night Market
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-7pm
WHERE: Fordham Plaza , 1 Fordham Plaza , Bronx
AGES: All
WHAT: Come out to the largest family friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complete with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more.
WANT TO GO? Admission is free. Prices vary for food and activities.
Brooklyn
FREE Brooklyn Book Festival: Children's Day
WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech, 15 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn
AGES: All
WHAT: Take part in Children's Day at the largest free literary festival in New York with readings, author signings, demonstrations, and more!
FREE 47th Annual Atlantic Antic™ Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12-6pm
WHERE: Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn
AGES: All
WHAT: The oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn brings together all ages and backgrounds to celebrate food, music, shopping, and community! The 47th Annual Atlantic Antic™ Festival goes along Atlantic Avenue from Fourth Avenue to the waterfront, stretching over 10 blocks through neighborhoods Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, and Downtown Brooklyn.
FREE Brooklyn FAM 2022: Festival of Arts and Music
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10:30am-1:30pm
WHERE: Prospect Park, Concert Grove Pavilion, 153 East Drive, Prospect Lefferts Gardens
AGES: All
WHAT: Come out for a fantastic lineup of performances, dance and steel pan workshops, and art-making at Brooklyn FAM’s 2nd annual, family-friendly flagship event in Prospect Park. The Concert Grove Pavilion and surrounding lawns will feature Afro-modern MATHETA Dance, South African trumpeter Lesedi Ntsane’s jazz trio, Chinese Theatre Works’s hand puppet theater, and Tropical Fête’s Caribbean steel pan music. Throughout the festival, try your hand at Chinese hacky sack, jump rope with new friends at the gaming table, and make your mark on a vibrant collaborative public art project. Attendees can join the Chair Project, led by Brooklyn-based artist Annie Del Hierro, who invites you to magazine collage on upcycled wooden benches and chairs about the question “What does FAMily mean to you, to us?” The finished pieces will be installed at local businesses and gathering places as cool functional seating to spark new conversations about connection and community.
WHEN: Sundays through Oct. 30, 11am-6pm
WHERE: Prospect Park Breeze Hill, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens
AGES: All
WHAT: Smorgasburg, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, is considered the “Woodstock of Eating.” Local and regional food purveyors will gather to offer a range of cuisines.
WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.
FREE Harvest Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11am-4pm
WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more—including their signature pumpkin patch.
Queens
WHEN: Saturdays through Oct. 29, 5pm-12am
WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona
AGES: All
WHAT: This large, family-friendly open-air night market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food and featuring small-scale cultural performances.
WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.
WHEN: Oct. 8-9, 12-6pm
WHERE: Forest Hills Stadium , 1 Tennis Pl., Forest Hills
AGES: All
WHAT: This ultimate foodie festival features iconic local and global restaurants, a variety of panel discussions, featured speakers and musical performances.
WANT TO GO? $30. 212-765-7677. https://eeeeeatscon.com/#/.
FREE College Point Boulevard Street Fair
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-6pm
WHERE: College Point Boulevard, College Point Boulevard between 20th avenue and 14th avenue, College Point
AGES: All
WHAT: The College Point Boulevard Street Fair is the only street fair in Queens that provides children with free rides all day long! Enjoy delicious food, great shopping, and exciting games.
FREE Fall Festival '22
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 12-5pm
WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica
AGES: All
WHAT: This year, King Manor Museum collaborated with Queens Fiber Arts to provide a festival with dozens of vendors, in addition to a pumpkin patch (Queens County Farm) and rum tasting with the historic Neir’s Tavern.
FREE Classical Kids Fair
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-4pm
WHERE: Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona
AGES: 4-12
WHAT: Families can experience live performances, an instrument "petting zoo," arts and crafts, radio and dance workshops, and more!
Staten Island
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12-6pm
WHERE: National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point
AGES: All
WHAT: Head to the 6th Annual Lighthouse Point Fest to enjoy entertainment, arts and crafts, games, admission to the National Lighthouse Museum and more.
WANT TO GO? $3 suggested donation per person
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, 6-11pm; Saturday, Oct. 8, 12-9pm; Sunday, Oct. 9, 12-9pm; Monday, October 10, 12-6pm
WHERE: Mount Loretto, 6581 Hylan Boulevard
AGES: All
WHAT: Enjoy rides, games, live musical performances, beer and sangria gardens, vendors and lots of delicious foods, a live performance by Angelo Venuto on Friday, Oct. 7, an exotic car show each day and a fireworks display on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WANT TO GO? Tickets to the event are $5 per person (children 10 & under are free) and onsite parking is available for $5 per vehicle.
FREE JCC Fall Harvest Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-2pm
WHERE: Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road
AGES: ALL
WHAT: Enjoy a live performance by Honey Child Band, fall crafts, photo ops, giveaways, plus kids sports and fitness samplers, as well as music and ballet demos. In case of inclement weather, the festival will move indoors.
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 9am-3pm
WHERE: New Dorp Lane between 10th St. and 8th St.
AGES: All
WHAT: This classic, antique, custom and exotic car show will deliver automotive bliss to the tri-state area's motorheads! This is a free family event that is great for all ages. There will be vendors, activities and all of the best merchants on the Lane!
WANT TO GO? Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.
Westchester Fairs, Festivals, and Parades
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-6pm
WHERE: Pound Ridge Town Park, Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge
AGES: All
WHAT: This Festival draws people together to enjoy Oktoberfest style food, beverage gardens, award-winning music, and great fun for children.
WANT TO GO? Admission is free; prices vary for activities and experiences; VIP tickets available.
FREE Rye Book Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Rye Free Reading Room, 1061 Boston Post Rd , Rye
AGES: 3-12
WHAT: Celebrate and promote literacy in our community and beyond through a day filled with over 100 children's authors conducting book signings, read alouds, parent workshops and more.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 5-10pm
WHERE: Maple Grove Farm , 1185 Old Post Road, Pound Ridge
AGES: All
WHAT: The Yellow Brick Road Fest is a themed event with clever activities, Kansas-style picnic BBQ, and an outdoor screening of The Wizard of Oz.
WANT TO GO? Tickets start at $12.24.
FREE Backyard Blaze
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 4-8pm
WHERE: Katonah Fire Department, 65 Bedford Road, Katonah
AGES: All
WHAT: Visit the firehouse for a night of food trucks, live music, and of course, the bonfire!
FREE Yorktown Fall Festival and Car Show
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-5pm
WHERE: Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights
AGES: All
WHAT: Come out for a day of family fun with children's rides, musical performances, dog costume parade, dance performances, crafts, food, and more.
FREE Chappaqua Children's Book Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Chappaqua Train Station, Allen Place, Chappaqua
AGES: 3-12
WHAT: In its ninth year, the festival, promoting community, literacy and a return to normalcy, will have authors covering multiple genres and reading levels, author readings and special presentations, illustrator Demos, Book Signings, and more!
FREE Ridgetoberfest
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 3-7pm
WHERE: Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers
AGES: All
WHAT: Kick off the fall season and enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities, culinary delights, beer from Bronx Beer Hall, live music, pumpkin carving and more! Bring your friends and family to The Hill for this complimentary event.
WHEN: Oct. 20-23, See website for schedule
WHERE: Various Locations in New Rochelle and Pelham, 515 North Ave., New Rochelle
AGES: All
WHAT: New Rochelle and Pelham will come alive with creative works of all kinds including gallery shows, live music, films, dance performances and so much more.
WANT TO GO? Prices vary
FREE Fall Festival
WHEN: Oct. 22-23, 10am-3pm
WHERE: Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate fall with live music, crafts and games, a pumpkin and scarecrow walk, apple cider demonstrations and tastings, vendors selling sustainable items, meadow dedication, and more.
Long Island Fairs, Festivals, and Parades
Nassau
FREE Arts In The Plaza
WHEN: Saturdays through Oct. 29, 10am-3pm
WHERE: Kennedy Plaza, 1 W Chester St., Long Beach
AGES: All
WHAT: Arts In The Plaza is Long Beach's Weekly Arts Festival featuring handcrafted art by Long Island artists and live music!
WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, 10am-5pm
WHERE: Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury
AGES: All
WHAT: Try your hand at corn hole, take pictures at the many photo op stations and the pumpkin patch, enjoy the new hay maze, meet Otto the Ghost and more!
WANT TO GO? $20; free admission for children younger than 3.
WHEN: Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main Street, Farmingdale
AGES: All
WHAT: Hayrides, Face Painting, Bounce House, Pumpkin Painting, Hot dogs and Hamburgers. Also, come and meet the resident Nigerian Dwarf Goats.
WANT TO GO? Admission is free. $5 pumpkin painting
FREE Bethpage Street Fair
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-5pm
WHERE: Kiwanis Bethpage Central Park, 356 Broadway, Bethpage
AGES: All
WHAT: This festival features shopping, food trucks, live music, and a Ragamuffin Parade!
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Mill Neck Manor, 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck
AGES: All
WHAT: The festival features live entertainment, a variety of food vendors, and will also showcase the latest in Deaf technology, healthcare checkups, children’s face painting, a pumpkin patch, handmade country crafts, and American Sign Language books and novelty items. Other exciting additions that visitors can expect from this year’s festival, include tours of the historic Mill Neck Manor House, craft beer and spirits for purchase, complimentary Charcuterie tutorials in the “Cheese House,” and rides and games for the kids.
WANT TO GO? $20 suggested donation per car
FREE West Hempstead Street Fair
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-5pm
WHERE: West Hempstead Community Support & Civic Association, 671 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead
AGES: All
WHAT: Shop, eat, listen to live music and bring the kids to the bounce houses at this fall festival.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 11am-4pm
WHERE: St. Joseph School, 450 Franklin Avenue, Garden City
AGES: All
WHAT: Sip cider and pick pumpkins at the annual St. Joseph School Fall Festival family event. This event features bouncers, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, face painters, a vendor market, music, food and drink, a toddler play area and so much more.
WANT TO GO? Free to enter. Activity tickets available online in advance or in person day of.
FREE The Fall Freshwater Fishing & Children’s Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park, Lake Side Drive, West Hempstead
AGES: All
WHAT: This family friendly event includes fishing instruction, casting practice, loaner rods, free bait, and fish cleaning services to all participants courtesy of the NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fishing license requirement for all anglers over the age of 16 is suspended for this festival. In addition, there will be a Casting for Pumpkins activity, Raptor Show, Magic Show and much more.
WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.
WHEN: Oct. 21-23, Carnival Rides: Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 11am-11pm; Sunday, 11am-8pm. Street Fair: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm
WHERE: Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue, Merrick
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate the fall season with exciting carnival rides, mouth watering fair treats, and games of skill!
WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods and rides.
FREE 36th Annual Rock Hall Country Fair
WHEN: Oct. 22-23, 11am-5pm
WHERE: Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence
AGES: All
WHAT: Bring the family out for a weekend of music, entertainment, shows, colonial historians, farm animals, pony rides, and more!
Suffolk
WHEN: Through Oct. 31, Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 9am-Sunset; Sunday, 9am-6pm
WHERE: Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville
AGES: All
WHAT: Pumpkin Picking, Hay Rides on the weekend, Haunted Corn Maze, Lost Island Dino Discovery, Barnyard Animals, Mini Golf, Sunflowers and more!
WANT TO GO? $15 weekdays; $20 weekends.
Famous Food Festival “Taste the World”
WHEN: Oct. 7-10, Friday-Monday, 11am-8pm
WHERE: Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
AGES: All
WHAT: ‘Taste The World’ when you indulge in some of the best cuisines that New York, Tri-State, and Long Island have to offer, with over 60 Food Vendors serving up delicious delicacies from countries from all around the world! This one-of-a-kind food festival includes live music, cooking demos, carnival rides & games, local artists alley, vampire escape room, ax throwing, mini golf, video game trailer, their Famous Kids Play land and more!
WANT TO GO? Tickets Purchased in Advance $8; $5 Kids 8-12. Day of show: $14; $6 ages 8-12. Free admission for children younger than 7; VIP admission available
WHEN: Through Oct. 30, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm
WHERE: White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville
AGES: All
WHAT: Enjoy favorites such as Sing-A-Long Hayrides, Pumpkin Picking, Paint Your Own Pumpkins, and live entertainment.
WANT TO GO? $34.95; free admission for children younger than 15 months.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-6pm
WHERE: 157 Deer Park Avenue, Babylon Village
AGES: All
WHAT: Check out the delicious BBQ and specialty foods served by your favorite Babylon restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Two performance stages with continuous live entertainment all day. Rides, games, petting zoo, pony rides, and so much more!
WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for activities.
Rockland Fairs, Festivals, and Parades
WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 9, 10am-7pm
WHERE: Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park, 600 NY-17A, Tuxedo Park
AGES: All
WHAT: Travel back in time to cheer for your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament, meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band, see amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!
WANT TO GO? $35; $30 seniors 62 and older and military; $18 ages 5-12; free for children younger than 5.
WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-23, 12-5pm
WHERE: Anthony Wayne Recreation Area, Exit 17 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway, Bear Mountain
AGES: All
WHAT: Come out and enjoy beer, delicious food, live music, and fun activities for all ages.
WANT TO GO? $35-$150 - Advanced Registration Required.
FREE 3rd Annual Children's Book Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11am-3pm
WHERE: Borough Hall Lawn, 1 Harding Plaza, Glen Rock
AGES: All
WHAT: The festival will feature popular children's authors for a day of family fun and storytelling. Come meet your favorite illustrators, support local businesses, and more.
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-2pm
WHERE: Congers Lake Memorial Park, 6 Gilchrest Road, Congers
AGES: All
WHAT: Enjoy a day of fun nature inspired activities and learn about environmentally friendly products and services.
WANT TO GO? $10 suggested donation; free admission for children younger than 18.
FREE Harvest Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-4pm
WHERE: Garretson Forge and Farm, 4-02 River Road, Fair Lawn
AGES: All
WHAT: Celebrate the history of the Garden State with kids activities, Civil War reenactors, Open Hearth cooking featuring 19th century recipes, Organic herbs and Limited Late Summer Vegetables, tours and more, and tours of homesteads and gardens.
FREE Nyack's Famous Street Fair
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-5pm
WHERE: Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack
AGES: All
WHAT: Two hundred and fifty exhibitors with arts, crafts, new retail, home deco and gifts will be participating at this shopping and dining event. All types of festival foods will be available as well as Nyack’s many outdoor cafes and restaurants. All day music will be played at the gazebo on Main Street and folk music on Broadway.
FREE Pearl River Day 2022
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 11am-6pm
WHERE: Pearl River Chamber of Commerce, Central Ave., Pearl River
AGES: All
WHAT: 2022 marks the sesquicentennial official establishment of the Town of Pearl River. Over 25,000 visitors both young and old will gather in the streets and enjoy over 200 exhibits, live music, great food, arts, crafts and many fun attractions.
FREE Nanuet Fall Festival
WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 11am-4pm
WHERE: Lake Nanuet Park, 1 Lake Nanuet Drive, Nanuet
AGES: All
WHAT: Bring the family out for Pumpkin Decorating, Refreshments, Beer Truck, Face Painting, Music, Games, Prizes, Kids' Inflatables, Trunk or Treat, and more!
