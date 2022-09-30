October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby

Celebrate fall at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!

Name a better month than October in NYC - I'll wait. Between the beautiful weather, the scenic foliage and the excitement of Halloween, there's no better time to celebrate with a family-friendly festival, fair, carnival or parade. Luckily we live in New York, where there's never a shortage of celebrations for any holiday or season- especially not in the fall! We've rounded up the best carnivals, fairs, festivals and parades for October 2022 in NYC, Westchester, Long Island and Rockland. Don't forget to call or check the website before you go to confirm event details. Have fun!

NYC Fairs, Festivals, and Parades

Manhattan

FREE Annual Community Fall Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11am-3pm

WHERE: Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway Street, Inwood

AGES: All

WHAT: This Annual Community Fall Festival will have arts and crafts, story time with the New York Public Library, a bachata dance workshop with Fuerza Dance Studio, a cider press demonstration, lawn games, and so much more for you to enjoy!

FREE Harvest Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 12-3 pm

WHERE: Randall's Island Park, 10 Central Rd., Randall's Island

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate fall with pumpkin decorating, glitter tattoos, face painting and scarecrows. Farm exploration and harvest sampling, cider and doughnuts, and a pop-up shop with Boogie Down Books. Live music by Pete Nater & Associates.

FREE PaleyWKND

WHEN: Oct. 1-2, 10am-6pm

WHERE: The Paley Center for Media, 25 West 52nd Street, Upper West Side

AGES: All

WHAT: This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers interactive and immersive attractions from the exciting worlds of media, sports, gaming, and entertainment.

FREE Medieval Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30am-6pm

WHERE: Fort Tryon Park, 741 Ft. Washington Ave., Fort Washington

AGES: All

WHAT: Fort Tryon Park is transformed into a medieval market town decorated with bright banners and processional flags. Performers and guests dress in medieval costumes. Visitors are greeted by authentic period music, dance, magic, and minstrels, as well as jugglers and jesters. The festival includes thrilling jousts between four knights on horseback. Experience the culture of a bygone era against the backdrop of The Met Cloisters and the Hudson River during autumn.

FREE Summer on the Hudson: Little Red Lighthouse Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 12-4pm

WHERE: Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, 172nd Beach in Fort Washington Park, Upper Manhattan

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Manhattan’s only remaining lighthouse with readings of the eponymous children’s book, fishing clinics, live music, food and art vendors, Urban Park Ranger presentations, and activities for all ages!

FREE 78th Annual Columbus Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 10, 11:30am-3:30pm

WHERE: 5th Avenue, 44th Street to 72nd Street, Midtown

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate Italian American heritage and culture at the largest celebration of its kind in the United States.

Bronx

FREE Fall Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 12-4pm

WHERE: St. James Park, 2550 Jerome Ave., Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for an afternoon of family games, sports, fall crafts, and more!

FREE Bronx Night Market

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 29, 1-7pm

WHERE: Fordham Plaza , 1 Fordham Plaza , Bronx

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out to the largest family friendly foodie celebration in the Bronx complete with food vendors, kid zone, education booths, and more.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free. Prices vary for food and activities.

Brooklyn

FREE Brooklyn Book Festival: Children's Day

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Brooklyn Commons at MetroTech, 15 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn

AGES: All

WHAT: Take part in Children's Day at the largest free literary festival in New York with readings, author signings, demonstrations, and more!

FREE 47th Annual Atlantic Antic™ Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12-6pm

WHERE: Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Downtown Brooklyn

AGES: All

WHAT: The oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn brings together all ages and backgrounds to celebrate food, music, shopping, and community! The 47th Annual Atlantic Antic™ Festival goes along Atlantic Avenue from Fourth Avenue to the waterfront, stretching over 10 blocks through neighborhoods Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights, and Downtown Brooklyn.

FREE Brooklyn FAM 2022: Festival of Arts and Music

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10:30am-1:30pm

WHERE: Prospect Park, Concert Grove Pavilion, 153 East Drive, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for a fantastic lineup of performances, dance and steel pan workshops, and art-making at Brooklyn FAM’s 2nd annual, family-friendly flagship event in Prospect Park. The Concert Grove Pavilion and surrounding lawns will feature Afro-modern MATHETA Dance, South African trumpeter Lesedi Ntsane’s jazz trio, Chinese Theatre Works’s hand puppet theater, and Tropical Fête’s Caribbean steel pan music. Throughout the festival, try your hand at Chinese hacky sack, jump rope with new friends at the gaming table, and make your mark on a vibrant collaborative public art project. Attendees can join the Chair Project, led by Brooklyn-based artist Annie Del Hierro, who invites you to magazine collage on upcycled wooden benches and chairs about the question “What does FAMily mean to you, to us?” The finished pieces will be installed at local businesses and gathering places as cool functional seating to spark new conversations about connection and community.

WHEN: Sundays through Oct. 30, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Prospect Park Breeze Hill, Lincoln Road Park Entrance, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

AGES: All

WHAT: Smorgasburg, presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance, is considered the “Woodstock of Eating.” Local and regional food purveyors will gather to offer a range of cuisines.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.

FREE Harvest Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 11am-4pm

WHERE: Brooklyn Bridge Park, 334 Furman St., Downtown Brooklyn

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate the changing of the seasons with arts and crafts, storytelling, lawn games and more—including their signature pumpkin patch.

Queens

WHEN: Saturdays through Oct. 29, 5pm-12am

WHERE: New York Hall of Science, 4701 111th St., Corona

AGES: All

WHAT: This large, family-friendly open-air night market features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food and featuring small-scale cultural performances.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods.

WHEN: Oct. 8-9, 12-6pm

WHERE: Forest Hills Stadium , 1 Tennis Pl., Forest Hills

AGES: All

WHAT: This ultimate foodie festival features iconic local and global restaurants, a variety of panel discussions, featured speakers and musical performances.

WANT TO GO? $30. 212-765-7677. https://eeeeeatscon.com/#/.

FREE College Point Boulevard Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-6pm

WHERE: College Point Boulevard, College Point Boulevard between 20th avenue and 14th avenue, College Point

AGES: All

WHAT: The College Point Boulevard Street Fair is the only street fair in Queens that provides children with free rides all day long! Enjoy delicious food, great shopping, and exciting games.

FREE Fall Festival '22

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 12-5pm

WHERE: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica

AGES: All

WHAT: This year, King Manor Museum collaborated with Queens Fiber Arts to provide a festival with dozens of vendors, in addition to a pumpkin patch (Queens County Farm) and rum tasting with the historic Neir’s Tavern.

FREE Classical Kids Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1-4pm

WHERE: Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Corona

AGES: 4-12

WHAT: Families can experience live performances, an instrument "petting zoo," arts and crafts, radio and dance workshops, and more!

Staten Island

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 12-6pm

WHERE: National Lighthouse Museum, 200 The Promenade at Lighthouse Point

AGES: All

WHAT: Head to the 6th Annual Lighthouse Point Fest to enjoy entertainment, arts and crafts, games, admission to the National Lighthouse Museum and more.

WANT TO GO? $3 suggested donation per person

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 7, 6-11pm; Saturday, Oct. 8, 12-9pm; Sunday, Oct. 9, 12-9pm; Monday, October 10, 12-6pm

WHERE: Mount Loretto, 6581 Hylan Boulevard

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy rides, games, live musical performances, beer and sangria gardens, vendors and lots of delicious foods, a live performance by Angelo Venuto on Friday, Oct. 7, an exotic car show each day and a fireworks display on Saturday, Oct. 8.

WANT TO GO? Tickets to the event are $5 per person (children 10 & under are free) and onsite parking is available for $5 per vehicle.

FREE JCC Fall Harvest Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-2pm

WHERE: Bernikow JCC, 1466 Manor Road

AGES: ALL

WHAT: Enjoy a live performance by Honey Child Band, fall crafts, photo ops, giveaways, plus kids sports and fitness samplers, as well as music and ballet demos. In case of inclement weather, the festival will move indoors.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 16, 9am-3pm

WHERE: New Dorp Lane between 10th St. and 8th St.

AGES: All

WHAT: This classic, antique, custom and exotic car show will deliver automotive bliss to the tri-state area's motorheads! This is a free family event that is great for all ages. There will be vendors, activities and all of the best merchants on the Lane!

WANT TO GO? Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.

Westchester Fairs, Festivals, and Parades

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 1-6pm

WHERE: Pound Ridge Town Park, Westchester Ave., Pound Ridge

AGES: All

WHAT: This Festival draws people together to enjoy Oktoberfest style food, beverage gardens, award-winning music, and great fun for children.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free; prices vary for activities and experiences; VIP tickets available.

FREE Rye Book Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Rye Free Reading Room, 1061 Boston Post Rd , Rye

AGES: 3-12

WHAT: Celebrate and promote literacy in our community and beyond through a day filled with over 100 children's authors conducting book signings, read alouds, parent workshops and more.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 8, 5-10pm

WHERE: Maple Grove Farm , 1185 Old Post Road, Pound Ridge

AGES: All

WHAT: The Yellow Brick Road Fest is a themed event with clever activities, Kansas-style picnic BBQ, and an outdoor screening of The Wizard of Oz.

WANT TO GO? Tickets start at $12.24.

FREE Backyard Blaze

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 4-8pm

WHERE: Katonah Fire Department, 65 Bedford Road, Katonah

AGES: All

WHAT: Visit the firehouse for a night of food trucks, live music, and of course, the bonfire!

FREE Yorktown Fall Festival and Car Show

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 11am-5pm

WHERE: Jefferson Valley Mall, 650 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out for a day of family fun with children's rides, musical performances, dog costume parade, dance performances, crafts, food, and more.

FREE Chappaqua Children's Book Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Chappaqua Train Station, Allen Place, Chappaqua

AGES: 3-12

WHAT: In its ninth year, the festival, promoting community, literacy and a return to normalcy, will have authors covering multiple genres and reading levels, author readings and special presentations, illustrator Demos, Book Signings, and more!

FREE Ridgetoberfest

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 3-7pm

WHERE: Ridge Hill, 1 Ridge Hill Blvd., Yonkers

AGES: All

WHAT: Kick off the fall season and enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly activities, culinary delights, beer from Bronx Beer Hall, live music, pumpkin carving and more! Bring your friends and family to The Hill for this complimentary event.

WHEN: Oct. 20-23, See website for schedule

WHERE: Various Locations in New Rochelle and Pelham, 515 North Ave., New Rochelle

AGES: All

WHAT: New Rochelle and Pelham will come alive with creative works of all kinds including gallery shows, live music, films, dance performances and so much more.

WANT TO GO? Prices vary

FREE Fall Festival

WHEN: Oct. 22-23, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate fall with live music, crafts and games, a pumpkin and scarecrow walk, apple cider demonstrations and tastings, vendors selling sustainable items, meadow dedication, and more.

Long Island Fairs, Festivals, and Parades

Nassau

FREE Arts In The Plaza

WHEN: Saturdays through Oct. 29, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Kennedy Plaza, 1 W Chester St., Long Beach

AGES: All

WHAT: Arts In The Plaza is Long Beach's Weekly Arts Festival featuring handcrafted art by Long Island artists and live music!

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Hicks Nurseries, 100 Jericho Turnpike, Westbury

AGES: All

WHAT: Try your hand at corn hole, take pictures at the many photo op stations and the pumpkin patch, enjoy the new hay maze, meet Otto the Ghost and more!

WANT TO GO? $20; free admission for children younger than 3.

WHEN: Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Starkie Bros. Garden Center, 721 Main Street, Farmingdale

AGES: All

WHAT: Hayrides, Face Painting, Bounce House, Pumpkin Painting, Hot dogs and Hamburgers. Also, come and meet the resident Nigerian Dwarf Goats.

WANT TO GO? Admission is free. $5 pumpkin painting

FREE Bethpage Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Kiwanis Bethpage Central Park, 356 Broadway, Bethpage

AGES: All

WHAT: This festival features shopping, food trucks, live music, and a Ragamuffin Parade!

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Mill Neck Manor, 40 Frost Mill Road, Mill Neck

AGES: All

WHAT: The festival features live entertainment, a variety of food vendors, and will also showcase the latest in Deaf technology, healthcare checkups, children’s face painting, a pumpkin patch, handmade country crafts, and American Sign Language books and novelty items. Other exciting additions that visitors can expect from this year’s festival, include tours of the historic Mill Neck Manor House, craft beer and spirits for purchase, complimentary Charcuterie tutorials in the “Cheese House,” and rides and games for the kids.

WANT TO GO? $20 suggested donation per car

FREE West Hempstead Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-5pm

WHERE: West Hempstead Community Support & Civic Association, 671 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead

AGES: All

WHAT: Shop, eat, listen to live music and bring the kids to the bounce houses at this fall festival.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 11am-4pm

WHERE: St. Joseph School, 450 Franklin Avenue, Garden City

AGES: All

WHAT: Sip cider and pick pumpkins at the annual St. Joseph School Fall Festival family event. This event features bouncers, pony rides, a petting zoo, games, face painters, a vendor market, music, food and drink, a toddler play area and so much more.

WANT TO GO? Free to enter. Activity tickets available online in advance or in person day of.

FREE The Fall Freshwater Fishing & Children’s Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Hempstead Lake State Park, Lake Side Drive, West Hempstead

AGES: All

WHAT: This family friendly event includes fishing instruction, casting practice, loaner rods, free bait, and fish cleaning services to all participants courtesy of the NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fishing license requirement for all anglers over the age of 16 is suspended for this festival. In addition, there will be a Casting for Pumpkins activity, Raptor Show, Magic Show and much more.

WANT TO GO? Advanced registration required.

WHEN: Oct. 21-23, Carnival Rides: Friday, 6-11pm; Saturday, 11am-11pm; Sunday, 11am-8pm. Street Fair: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm

WHERE: Sunrise Highway and Merrick Avenue, Merrick

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate the fall season with exciting carnival rides, mouth watering fair treats, and games of skill!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for goods and rides.

FREE 36th Annual Rock Hall Country Fair

WHEN: Oct. 22-23, 11am-5pm

WHERE: Rock Hall Museum, 199 Broadway, Lawrence

AGES: All

WHAT: Bring the family out for a weekend of music, entertainment, shows, colonial historians, farm animals, pony rides, and more!

Suffolk

WHEN: Through Oct. 31, Monday-Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 9am-Sunset; Sunday, 9am-6pm

WHERE: Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville

AGES: All

WHAT: Pumpkin Picking, Hay Rides on the weekend, Haunted Corn Maze, Lost Island Dino Discovery, Barnyard Animals, Mini Golf, Sunflowers and more!

WANT TO GO? $15 weekdays; $20 weekends.

Famous Food Festival “Taste the World”

WHEN: Oct. 7-10, Friday-Monday, 11am-8pm

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Deer Park, 152 The Arches Circle, Deer Park

AGES: All

WHAT: ‘Taste The World’ when you indulge in some of the best cuisines that New York, Tri-State, and Long Island have to offer, with over 60 Food Vendors serving up delicious delicacies from countries from all around the world! This one-of-a-kind food festival includes live music, cooking demos, carnival rides & games, local artists alley, vampire escape room, ax throwing, mini golf, video game trailer, their Famous Kids Play land and more!

WANT TO GO? Tickets Purchased in Advance $8; $5 Kids 8-12. Day of show: $14; $6 ages 8-12. Free admission for children younger than 7; VIP admission available

WHEN: Through Oct. 30, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day, 10am-6pm

WHERE: White Post Farms, 250 Old Country Road, Melville

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy favorites such as Sing-A-Long Hayrides, Pumpkin Picking, Paint Your Own Pumpkins, and live entertainment.

WANT TO GO? $34.95; free admission for children younger than 15 months.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10am-6pm

WHERE: 157 Deer Park Avenue, Babylon Village

AGES: All

WHAT: Check out the delicious BBQ and specialty foods served by your favorite Babylon restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Two performance stages with continuous live entertainment all day. Rides, games, petting zoo, pony rides, and so much more!

WANT TO GO? Admission is free, prices vary for activities.

Rockland Fairs, Festivals, and Parades

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 9, 10am-7pm

WHERE: Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park, 600 NY-17A, Tuxedo Park

AGES: All

WHAT: Travel back in time to cheer for your favorite knight at the Joust Tournament, meet Robin Hood and his Merry Band, see amazing acrobats, magical fairies, swashbuckling pirates, and more!

WANT TO GO? $35; $30 seniors 62 and older and military; $18 ages 5-12; free for children younger than 5.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 1-23, 12-5pm

WHERE: Anthony Wayne Recreation Area, Exit 17 off the Palisades Interstate Parkway, Bear Mountain

AGES: All

WHAT: Come out and enjoy beer, delicious food, live music, and fun activities for all ages.

WANT TO GO? $35-$150 - Advanced Registration Required.

FREE 3rd Annual Children's Book Festival

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11am-3pm

WHERE: Borough Hall Lawn, 1 Harding Plaza, Glen Rock

AGES: All

WHAT: The festival will feature popular children's authors for a day of family fun and storytelling. Come meet your favorite illustrators, support local businesses, and more.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Congers Lake Memorial Park, 6 Gilchrest Road, Congers

AGES: All

WHAT: Enjoy a day of fun nature inspired activities and learn about environmentally friendly products and services.

WANT TO GO? $10 suggested donation; free admission for children younger than 18.

FREE Harvest Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Garretson Forge and Farm, 4-02 River Road, Fair Lawn

AGES: All

WHAT: Celebrate the history of the Garden State with kids activities, Civil War reenactors, Open Hearth cooking featuring 19th century recipes, Organic herbs and Limited Late Summer Vegetables, tours and more, and tours of homesteads and gardens.

FREE Nyack's Famous Street Fair

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 10am-5pm

WHERE: Downtown Nyack, Main Street & Broadway, Nyack

AGES: All

WHAT: Two hundred and fifty exhibitors with arts, crafts, new retail, home deco and gifts will be participating at this shopping and dining event. All types of festival foods will be available as well as Nyack’s many outdoor cafes and restaurants. All day music will be played at the gazebo on Main Street and folk music on Broadway.

FREE Pearl River Day 2022

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 15, 11am-6pm

WHERE: Pearl River Chamber of Commerce, Central Ave., Pearl River

AGES: All

WHAT: 2022 marks the sesquicentennial official establishment of the Town of Pearl River. Over 25,000 visitors both young and old will gather in the streets and enjoy over 200 exhibits, live music, great food, arts, crafts and many fun attractions.

FREE Nanuet Fall Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 30, 11am-4pm

WHERE: Lake Nanuet Park, 1 Lake Nanuet Drive, Nanuet

AGES: All

WHAT: Bring the family out for Pumpkin Decorating, Refreshments, Beer Truck, Face Painting, Music, Games, Prizes, Kids' Inflatables, Trunk or Treat, and more!

Here at NYMetroParents, we've got everything you need to have a safe, fun, and festive fall and Halloween season. Whether it is pumpkin or apple picking, getting lost in a corn maze, making Halloween crafts or finding costumes and decorations, we're here to help.