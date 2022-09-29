ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik Teases Ken Jennings’ Cameo on ‘Call Me Kat’ Season 3 Premiere: “I May or May Not Develop a Crush on Him”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
 4 days ago

We are only a few hours away from the premiere of Call Me Kat , which means we are so close to getting another glimpse of Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings in the same room.

It was reported last month that the Jeopardy! champ would be joining his fellow co-host for a cameo in the Season 3 premiere of her hit Fox sitcom, and she recently teased what fans can expect.

“We definitely take some pretty funny cheap shots at him and he takes some pretty cheap shots at me,” she told Extra regarding the crossover. “There is definitely some breaking of the fourth wall surrounding the fact that he and I are existing in the same space … and I may or may not develop a crush on him.”

The season picks up following Kat’s (Bialik) much-needed trip to Paris, where she meets a sleepy man, played by none other than Jennings, on the plane ride home. However, he seems more interested in catching some z’s than talking to a chatty Kat about her adventures.

Regarding his appearance, Bialik promises “It is very, very funny,” per TV Line .

Call Me Kat follows Bialik’s character, a single woman in her late thirties, who decides to leave her job as a professor at the University of Louisville and open her own cat café with the money her parents had originally intended for her wedding.

The news of Jennings’ appearance came shortly after Jeopardy! had officially named him and Bialik as Alex Trebek’s co-successors. However, we don’t get to see them alongside one another too much on the screen seeing as they work on alternating schedules, so this is a special treat for fans of the hit game show.

Call Me Kat Season 3 premieres tonight on Fox at 9:30/8:30c and Jeopardy! airs on weeknights at 7/6c on ABC.

