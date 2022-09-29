ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

By Kayla Cobb
 4 days ago

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster ‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating.

With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster ‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were called to the Oxford Apartments at 808 North 24th Street after a group of women found a naked young man out on the street. That barely conscious person was Konerak Sinthasomphone, a 14-year-old Laotian teenager who was one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims. At this point, Sinthasomphone had been drugged and Dahmer had drilled a hole into his head and filled it with hydrochloric acid, but that nightmare wouldn’t be uncovered until later. Repeatedly, the women who found Sinthasomphone told officers Balcerzak and Gabrish that Sinthasomphone wasn’t well, they believed he was a child, and to not let him back into the custody of Dahmer.

Yet with minimal effort, Dahmer was able to convince the officers that the clearly underage boy was his adult lover. He used their homophobia to his advantage to shake the officers so that he could be alone with his victim. The real John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish led Sinthasomphone back to Dahmer’s apartment and to his death. To add insult to injury, they were recorded making homophobic jokes to their dispatcher after the encounter. In the same hour that Balcerzak and Gabrish were joking, Sinthasomphone was murdered and dismembered.

And yet this chapter of history only gets darker. Following an investigation in 1991, the two officers were fired for leaving this child with Dahmer. Roughly three years later, both were reinstated based on a decision reached by the Fire and Police Commission. Both were also given $55,000 each in back pay. At the time, Police Association president Bradley DeBraska called the decision “gutless.”

Balcerzak would later be elected as the president of the Milwaukee Police Association, which is the police union for Milwaukee officers. He held the office from 2005 to 2009 and later retired from the force altogether in 2017. During his time as president, there was a recall election against him, and Milwaukee Magazine once called Balcerzak a “disaster.”

It’s in the portrayal of often overlooked details like these that the larger meaning behind Monster shines through. At a certain point in history, Balcerzak and Gabrish could have saved a child. They could have chosen to listen to three Black women over a white man and saved a life. They could have brought Dahmer’s reign of terror to an end two months earlier, which could have possibly prevented five of Dahmer’s murders. But they did none of those things. Even in the face of this failure to do their jobs on the most basic level, one of these men were rewarded. It’s another disturbing detail that proves this case was the result of systematic failure on every possible level.

