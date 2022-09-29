Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Annual Steps for Shep Road Race & Fundraiser is This Weekend
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – The annual Steps for Shep 5k Road Race / 1 Mile Walk is set for Saturday, October 8 as a part of the annual Gypsy Days festivities. Registration runs from 7-7:30 a.m. with the event kicking off at 8 a.m. from the Barnett Center. Cost of the race is $25 per participants. Northern State students can run or walk for free and purchase a race shirt for $15. Click the links above to register.
hubcityradio.com
Proponents of IM27 opens new office in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The people in favor of IM27(legalizing recreational marijuana) has now opened a new office at 1812 6th Ave SE here in Aberdeen. Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws talked about his support for IM27. Schweich talked about Amendment A that was approved by...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child. Sioux Falls Police say a family was outside the Union Gospel Mission. The mother told police the suspect tried to grab her three old daughter by the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Comments / 0