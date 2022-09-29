ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – The annual Steps for Shep 5k Road Race / 1 Mile Walk is set for Saturday, October 8 as a part of the annual Gypsy Days festivities. Registration runs from 7-7:30 a.m. with the event kicking off at 8 a.m. from the Barnett Center. Cost of the race is $25 per participants. Northern State students can run or walk for free and purchase a race shirt for $15. Click the links above to register.

