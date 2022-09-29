ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

State leaders thankful Midlands without severe damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- The worst is over for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian has made its way past. South Carolina Governor held a briefing Saturday afternoon discussing the aftermath of the storm. “We had no storm related deaths, no hospitals damaged, all water systems are and were okay", said Governor...
COLUMBIA, SC
Governor McMaster to brief public on Hurricane Ian's impact on SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be holding a press conference about the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state. The briefing will start at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing on our website, Facebook page, or using the WACH app.
POLITICS
Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Plan on donating after Hurricane Ian? Here's how to give wisely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As Hurricane Ian recovery begins, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has released tips on wise giving. Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a long track record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a...
ENVIRONMENT
