wach.com
State leaders thankful Midlands without severe damage
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- The worst is over for South Carolina as Hurricane Ian has made its way past. South Carolina Governor held a briefing Saturday afternoon discussing the aftermath of the storm. “We had no storm related deaths, no hospitals damaged, all water systems are and were okay", said Governor...
Governor McMaster to brief public on Hurricane Ian's impact on SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be holding a press conference about the impact Hurricane Ian had on the state. The briefing will start at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing on our website, Facebook page, or using the WACH app.
Gov. McMaster says SC is 'open for business,' no storm deaths after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state is "open for business" in a press conference discussing the impact of Hurricane Ian. Officials say Ian was the first hurricane to make landfall since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Ian made landfall in the Georgetown area around 2:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1.
Plan on donating after Hurricane Ian? Here's how to give wisely
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As Hurricane Ian recovery begins, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has released tips on wise giving. Consider limiting your contributions to charities that have a long track record of providing aid during natural disasters. Donors should restrict their donations to charities with a...
Gov. McMaster proposes stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In many cases, paying for dinner or a movie will cost you more than it would to bond out of a South Carolina jail, even if you committed a violent crime. It's something Governor Henry McMaster wants to change, but not everyone agrees on his...
'It's unacceptable': SC parents, teachers demand action after violent school threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – It’s an incident parents and teachers say is happening way too often: another threat against a Midlands school. This time, it put Eau Claire High School on a lockdown. All day Monday, there was a heightened police presence at Eau Claire High School, and...
