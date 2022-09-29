Read full article on original website
navarrocountygazette.com
Main Street Hosts Sip ‘N Cycle with State Criterium Championship Bike Race
Corsicana Chamber of Commerce and Corsicana Main Street are proud to partner with Holland Racing and USA Cycling to bring the 2022 Texas State Criterium Championship bike race to Corsicana for a two-day event again this year. On Saturday, Oct. 8, Corsicana Main Street is jam-packed full of events and...
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
kut.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
73-year-old Canton man killed after crashing into metal fence
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 73-year-old Canton man was killed after crashing into a metal pipe fence on Sept. 24, said DPS. The wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. on FM 1255 about one mile east of Canton. Stephen Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. DPS […]
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
navarrocountygazette.com
Hilarious One Act Play That Goes Wrong On Stage at CHS
The Tiger Theatre Company at Corsicana High School present The One Act Play That Goes Wrong. Two more performances are left of this non-stop laugh out loud comedy: Saturday, October 1 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://tigertheatreco.ludus.com/index.php. Corsicana High School is located at 3701 W State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX.
fox4news.com
Several residents of Dallas apartment have cars damaged during domestic disturbance
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they said physically assaulted another man, before crashing into a row of cars while trying to drive away. It happened at an apartment complex in the Design District, northwest of Downtown Dallas. "There was pieces of my car just kind...
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
nypressnews.com
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
papercitymag.com
9 New Fort Worth Area Restaurants You Need to Know — A Funky New Back Room, Latin Street Food, Fancy Ice Cream and More
VanLeeuwen Ice Cream is churning into Fort Worth's WestBend neighborhood. And it's not the only new Fort Worth restaurant you need to know. Fall is shaping up to be a feeding frenzy with new Fort Worth restaurants popping up all around the city — and beyond. Including the bustling suburbs of Southlake and Mansfield.
KBTX.com
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October
It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
Graphic Dashcam Video Captures Moment 18-Wheeler Flies Off Overpass in Fiery Fatal Crash
A horrific scene unfolded as the driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after driving off of an overpass outside of Dallas. Eyewitnesses are still shaken after seeing the truck land on a service road, bursting into flames after flying off of the overpass on U.S. 75. According to one couple...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
fox4news.com
Shooting in Dallas leaves man in critical condition
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one person to a hospital in critical condition. Officers found the victim just before 2 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 4600 block of Village Fair Drive, near I-35 in the Red Bird area.
News Channel 25
Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
