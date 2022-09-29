ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

kut.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Hilarious One Act Play That Goes Wrong On Stage at CHS

The Tiger Theatre Company at Corsicana High School present The One Act Play That Goes Wrong. Two more performances are left of this non-stop laugh out loud comedy: Saturday, October 1 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://tigertheatreco.ludus.com/index.php. Corsicana High School is located at 3701 W State Hwy 22, Corsicana, TX.
CORSICANA, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Fall Festivals Happening Across North Texas in October

It's fall y'all and not only does that mean the return of football and the State Fair of Texas, it means dusting off your boots, pulling out your plaid, grabbing anything pumpkin spice and heading outdoors. So we scoured the world wide web looking for all the fall festivals happening...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting in Dallas leaves man in critical condition

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one person to a hospital in critical condition. Officers found the victim just before 2 a.m. in a shopping center parking lot in the 4600 block of Village Fair Drive, near I-35 in the Red Bird area.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area firefighter dies of colon cancer at 33

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas-area firefighter has died of cancer at 33 years old, officials said. Firefighter and paramedic G. Wade Cannon is said to died Saturday night after a lengthy battle with occupational colon cancer. Cannon is reported to have served with the Flower Mound Fire Department...
DALLAS, TX

