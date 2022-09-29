Read full article on original website
Vaughan, Lee Buchanan
Lee Buchanan Vaughan, born March 30th, 1969, passed away at Pulaski Community Hospital on September 28th, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Lee fought hard to the end, not wanting to leave her adored daughters, Jordan Renee Phillips, Katherine Peyton Phillips, and Allie Ryan Phillips. Lee’s heart and soul revolved around her daughters, and the joy they brought to her life every day.
Justice, Cynthia
Cynthia Justice, 51 of Christiansburg, passed away October 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Justice. Cindy is survived by her mother, Nell Justice-Simmons; son, Justin Atkins; daughter, Heather Atkins; granddaughter, Ayla Atkins; sister, Melissa Myers; niece, Taylor Caldwell; nephew, Shane Caldwell; as well as her special pet, Boo Boo.
Smith, Larry Dexter
Larry Dexter Smith, age 71, was called home to heaven on October 2nd, 2022. Larry was a 1973 graduate of Virginia Tech and spent most of his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer for VA Tech Facilities. He was a dedicated Hokie fan. He blessed so many with his music...
Price, Pearl Agee
Pearl Agee Price, age 86, of Blacksburg, gained her angel wings, Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1936, to the late Frank and Flossie Agee. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Avener Price, a sister, Belle Underwood, brother, Charles Agee. She is survived...
Farr, Jacqueline Marshall
Jacqueline May Marshall Farr died on September 17, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1949 in Draper, Virginia to Kinard William Marshall and Glenna Bell Turman, both deceased. While Jackie traveled far and had various homes throughout her life, living in Floyd for 30 years, she returned twice to the cabin of her birth in Hiwasee, Virginia, coming back to Floyd for a time. Before her passing, she lived in Draper in a small cottage where she grew flowers and shared her days with friends and family. She did, indeed come full circle. Her final days were spent in Heritage Hall, which Jackie called “Green Acres,” where she was grateful and gracious for all the care she received.
Taylor, Ellis Frances
Ellis Frances Taylor, 84, of Blacksburg passed away September 30 at his home. Ellis was a great loving man and would do anything for anyone. He always loved to go fishing, traveling and staying on the go. Ellis enjoyed going to church at New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and all their children.
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC
The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
Coats for Kids Collection Centers
ABWA (American Business Women’s Association) NRV Express Chapter Coats for Kids Collection for the Women’s Resource Center New River Valley. Children & Adult coats Used or New, Light Jackets & Winter Coats. Drop Off Locations 10-1-22 to 10-31-22 Christiansburg. American National Bank & Trust, 2950 Market St NE...
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
Suspending disbelief in Mayberry
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. Back in 2014, I got to play the part of Dr. Herman...
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
Obituary for Roger Dale Collins, Sr.
Age, 77 of Pulaski passed away early Saturday morning September 24, 2022 at his home. Born June 16, 1945 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Cloyd Henderson Collins & Helen Marie Rupe Collins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Collins. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army.
Christiansburg military family has surprise reunion; restaurant helps
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg soldier gave his two daughters a big surprise with help from a local restaurant. SPC Nathan “Brack” Harrell had been deployed to Africa with the Virginia National Guard for more than 300 days. Harrel’s wife Laken, who is a teacher, told the...
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
