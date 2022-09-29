ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZONX_0iFePPmC00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A man who was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, and his 17-year-old son, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant, authorities said.

An FBI-led fugitive task force took 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone into custody at about 1 p.m., Los Angeles police said. He had been charged earlier in the day with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, the District Attorney's Office said. His son, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with the same counts.

Trone's 38-year-old wife, Shauntel Trone, the boy's stepmother, was also arrested Tuesday and was charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday.

The teen, who remains jailed, made an initial appearance in juvenile court and was told to return next month. It is not clear when Freddie Lee Trone will appear in court for an extradition hearing, or whether any of the defendants have retained attorneys.

PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

The robber took items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said. Rock was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rock was best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish” and for making guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci’s “Everyday We Lit” and Ed Sheeran’s “Cross Me” with Chance the Rapper. His latest track, “Luv Me Again,” was released Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
XXL Mag

Father of Teenage PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to make arrests in connection with PnB Rock's murder. They have now arrested a third suspect, the father of the teen who is accused of being the gunman. On Thursday (Sept. 29), the LAPD confirmed the arrest of Freddie Lee Trone. He was apprehended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Ed Sheeran
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
8 News Now

Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rapper#Murder#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Fbi
rolling out

Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting

Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: Ralph’s goes to pot

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to Ralph’s at 1644 Cloverfield for a disturbance at the business. The manager at the location explained that the reporting party was no longer at the location, but that a suspect in the store threw a ceramic pot that shattered in the store and then used another pot to break the glass windows on their service door before running out of the store. The suspect, later identified as Julya Jones, 23 years old from Santa Monica, was located nearby and arrested for vandalism with damages of $400 or more.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
131K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy