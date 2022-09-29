ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers OL Daniel Brunskill to return to practice

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 49ers offensive line could be getting some help in time to face the Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Thursday said veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill will be back in practice on a limited basis as he works his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1 of the preseason.

Thursday is the first day of practice for San Francisco as they prepare for their Monday night showdown with Los Angeles. It’ll also mark Brunskill’s first practice of the season.

If Brunskill returns for Week 4, it’s unclear what his role would be. He would certainly improve their depth if he’s available. However, their interior offensive line could use some assistance as well.

Brunskill has been the starting right guard and center at various points throughout the last two seasons and he’s proven to be a reliable option for the 49ers. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him slot in at right guard for the rookie Spencer Burford, or at center where he was competing for the starting job with Jake Brendel before his injury.

