Read full article on original website
Related
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Saturday Scoreboard and Postponements, 10/1/22
Senior Aidan Englander scored off a pass from teammate Kyle Chalfin -- the first of five goals from five different players in a Patriots (8-1) rout over the Bucs (0-7). Freehold Township has now won eight straight matches since dropping their first game of the season. Seniors Jake Visco and...
Boys Soccer – Wall’s Petillo, Middletown South’s Shawn McCann Share Week 2 Player of the Week Award
Shawn McCann, Middletown South; Jake Petillo, Wall. It is fitting that soccer would be the sport to provide the Player of the Week feature with its first tie. It happens on the pitch from time to time and it happened in the Week 2 poll, with a pair of juniors putting up the numbers on the field and the internet.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0