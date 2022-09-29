Read full article on original website
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
WNEM
Bay City announces retirement of public safety director following complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced its public safety director, Michael Cecchini, is retiring. This comes after Cecchini was placed on administrative leave following a complaint from a Bay City resident. The complaint stems from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in...
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
For the First Time in 124 Years, There is No Such Place as Boblo Island
Hard to believe, but for the first time in 124 years, there is no such place as Boblo Island. The once site of the infamous amusement park has been renamed erasing one of the last remnants of days gone by. Although the name will seem new to most of us,...
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage
A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred...
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
2 dead after truck veers off road, crashes and erupts into flames on I-94 in Macomb County
All eastbound lanes of I-94 going through Macomb County were closed for several hours as police investigation a fiery crash that killed two people early Saturday morning.
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
