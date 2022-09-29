ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location

Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
City
Linden, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Flint, MI
Government
whmi.com

Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
LINDEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
recordpatriot.com

Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage

A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
My Magic GR

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy