ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

'It's a fun role:' Ex-Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie gives Montana boost as analyst

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
KULR8
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw

MISSOULA — It's been a rough start for the Montana soccer team in Big Sky Conference play. For the third match in a row the Grizzlies failed to come up with a win. But they did manage to end their two-game skid in league play, battling Eastern Washington to a 0-0 tie at South Campus Stadium.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
College Sports
State
Idaho State
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
KULR8

No. 19 Montana Tech sweeps Rocky Mountain College in volleyball

BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1. Rocky's Bella...
BUTTE, MT
livelytimes.com

The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana

The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
POLSON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Rob Phenicie
Person
Butch Jones
Person
Mike Stoops
montanaliving.com

Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana

Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Plains man dies in crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#Bengals
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NBCMontana

Crews knock down flames in mobile home fire west of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews knocked down a fire in a mobile home west of Missoula on Friday morning. Thick smoke rolled out of the structure just off Mullan Road. Upon arrival, fire officials found flames in the kitchen and living room. Crews knocked them down in about 15 minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy