'It's a fun role:' Ex-Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie gives Montana boost as analyst

KULR8
Montana Grizzlies golf in fourth place through 36 holes at Big O Classic
The Montana women’s golf team, playing its final tournament of the fall season, is in fourth place out of nine teams after 36 holes of the Big O Classic at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska. The Grizzlies shot rounds of 310 and 316 Monday on a course...
KULR8
Montana softball team posts home wins Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana softball team improved to 6-0 on the fall with two more wins on Sunday at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated Miles Community College 8-0 and Carroll 3-1. The Grizzlies defeated Columbia Basin and Miles CC on Saturday, both by 9-1 scores. “I thought...
KULR8
Photos: Montana Griz vs. Idaho State football
Photos from the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho State at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. This gallery will be updated.
KULR8
Montana soccer team battles Eastern Washington to scoreless draw
MISSOULA — It's been a rough start for the Montana soccer team in Big Sky Conference play. For the third match in a row the Grizzlies failed to come up with a win. But they did manage to end their two-game skid in league play, battling Eastern Washington to a 0-0 tie at South Campus Stadium.
KULR8
No. 19 Montana Tech sweeps Rocky Mountain College in volleyball
BUTTE — Olivia Muir had 17 kills and Taylor Henley 10 Saturday night as No. 19 Montana Tech swept Rocky Mountain College 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball. The Orediggers improved to 15-6 overall and 3-0 in conference. The Battlin' Bears dropped to 9-11 and 2-1. Rocky's Bella...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
YWCA Missoula names new executive director
The Missoula YWCA has announced its new executive director, one the organization described as a champion of equity for women and girls.
Missoula Police Arrest Man After DUI Hit-and-Run on Broadway
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the 3000 block of W. Broadway. It was reported that a 1967 Chevrolet Nova was the vehicle that fled the scene. A witness followed the suspect vehicle to the 300 block of N. Russell, where it stopped.
Fairfield Sun Times
Police seeking to speak with witnesses of crash near Walmart on Reserve St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking to speak with witnesses of the crash that happened at Reserve Street and Clark Fork Way Thursday, Sept. 29 around 3:30 p.m. MPD said via Facebook witnesses should contact accident investigator S.Ross at 406-552-6300.
NBCMontana
Crews knock down flames in mobile home fire west of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews knocked down a fire in a mobile home west of Missoula on Friday morning. Thick smoke rolled out of the structure just off Mullan Road. Upon arrival, fire officials found flames in the kitchen and living room. Crews knocked them down in about 15 minutes.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
Missoula teacher raises money to support female students who need sports bras
Hellgate High School Physical Education teacher Heather Cheney has a passion for exercise and her students and is doing everything she can to support them.
