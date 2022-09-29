Read full article on original website
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note
U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September. Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.
Ethereum Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher this morning, approaching the major $20,000 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, showed some signs of recovery, trading above the $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher...
