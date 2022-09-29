ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Volatility Decreases As US Stocks Open Q4 On Positive Note

U.S. stocks closed higher on the first trading session of the fourth quarter, after recording a sharp sell-off in September. Economic data released Monday showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity. U.S. manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during September, which is expected to impact the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking strategy.
Ethereum Tops This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher this morning, approaching the major $20,000 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, showed some signs of recovery, trading above the $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher...
