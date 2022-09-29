ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

It’s BACK! The Wawa “Gobbler” Is Ranked as The BEST Wawa Sandwich

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Summer is behind us, which means thin infamous sandwich is BACK! Get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving early. That's right. We're talking about the Wawa "Gobbler". And Wawa didn't waste any time; they put the famed turkey sandwich back on the menu pretty much as soon as summer ended. And what's more: it's just been ranked as the BEST sandwich Wawa has to offer.
94.3 The Point

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
94.3 The Point

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse

We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
94.3 The Point

Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to all of NJ

TRENTON – New Jersey plans to extend the quarantine area for dealing with the spotted lanternfly statewide to all 21 counties, as the destructive pest has completed its spread eastward across the state. The quarantine area currently covers 13 counties. A proposed Department of Agriculture rule published Monday in...
