KCTV 5

Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library

The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 3...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out

The investigation "revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.".
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night


KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fiery crash kills 1, seriously injures 2 early Sunday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning crash left one person dead and two others with serious injuries in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Missouri Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic violation on the driver of a black Cadillac after the officer observed the Cadillac doing doughnuts at the intersection of Truman Street and Grand Boulevard.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school


DE SOTO, KS
KCTV 5

Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools

The investigation "revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Child hospitalized after car catches fire at ‘tiny’ food pantry in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a...
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

