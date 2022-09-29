Read full article on original website
Related
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
KCTV 5
Crews in KCK prevent blaze from spreading to library
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 3...
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead outside KC residence Thursday is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting victim who was found dead outside a Kansas City residence on Thursday night has been identified. Kansas City police said they were called to deal with a disturbance to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. just after 10:30 p.m. that day. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
One dead, two in hospital after car runs from police and crashes
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.
KCTV 5
Man charged following this weekend’s fatal stabbing in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Officers went there after receiving a call about...
KMBC.com
Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KCTV 5
Stolen vehicle crashes into car outside auto repair shop, injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Injuries were reported after a stolen vehicle crashed into someone who was headed to an auto repair shop on Monday evening. According to Kansas City police, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 37th Street and Prospect Avenue. The police said...
KCTV 5
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Almost...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KCTV 5
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 1...
KCTV 5
Fiery crash kills 1, seriously injures 2 early Sunday morning in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning crash left one person dead and two others with serious injuries in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City Missouri Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic violation on the driver of a black Cadillac after the officer observed the Cadillac doing doughnuts at the intersection of Truman Street and Grand Boulevard.
Excelsior Springs suspect dies following shooting involving police
The suspect who injured an an Excelsior Springs Police Officer in a shooting on Saturday has died from injuries, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
KCTV 5
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
KCTV 5
De Soto wrangles with how to handle gender identity in school
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5...
KCTV 5
Food pantries coming to 30 Kansas City schools
The KBI says that a man, 43-year-old Michael S. Blanck, pointed a handgun at Lawrence police on Sunday night and that three out of five officers fired. Blanck was hit by multiple rounds and died. |. The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional...
abc17news.com
Child hospitalized after car catches fire at ‘tiny’ food pantry in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a...
KMBC.com
Suspicious death investigation underway after fire in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after a fire Saturday in the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that the victim was found dead inside a home after fire crews put out the fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
Comments / 1