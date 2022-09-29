Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Unveiling Washington’s newest marker to a stair-climbing horse
The City of Washington, the Brown Library and the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum would be delighted to have you come join us this Saturday, October 8 at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate Washington’s newest Pomeroy Foundation Marker. The new marker will be unveiled in front of the historic Turnage...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department, September 11-17, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff Office during the period of September 11-17, 2022. Communicating threats, trespassing at 400 block of Whitley Road, Aurora, at 7:34 a.m. Found property, calls for service at 200 block of Old Mill Road, Chocowinity, at 9:08 a.m.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Health Inspections Sept. 18-24, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 18-24, 2022. Burger King, 2961 Hwy. 17 S., Chocowinity, grade A, final score 96.5. Pizza Hut, 1310 W. 15th St., Washington, grade A, final score 96.5. Pungo Christian Academy Lunchroom, 983 W. Main St., Belhaven, grade A, final...
WRAL
Outside Dining in Little Washington
This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Fall is the time of year to enjoy the brisk autumn temps, and the weather is perfect to pull on those boots, a light sweater, and sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Washington has some of the best outside seating anywhere, with many restaurants sporting a river view.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richard Earl Lodge Sr.
Richard Earl Lodge Sr. of 925 Magnolia School Road, Washington, NC died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 102 West Martin L. King Jr. Washington, NC. Washington, NC at 1:00 pm. Burial will...
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC boaters feel Ian's wrath
City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing it into the Neuse River Bridge. (Photo credit: Craven County Emergency Management) City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing...
thewashingtondailynews.com
ECU Health nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of North Carolina
Greenville, N.C. – Since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for their commitment to excellence and to promote a positive image of the nursing profession. Out of thousands of nominations that are submitted annually, 100 recipients are selected based on their outstanding professional abilities and contributions made to improving health care services to their communities.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington Police Department, September 12-18, 2022
The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of September 12-18, 2022. “SPW Officer” call at 1300 block of John Small Ave., at 12:03 a.m. Loud music at 100 block of Alderbrook Ciircle at 12:33 a.m. Traffic stop at West 15th...
Fall festival in Ayden brings community together
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Bringing the community together is the goal of Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church’s annual Fall Festival, which was held in Ayden on Saturday. The festival had a yard sale, bake sale and chicken dinner during the day with an auction taking place in the evening. According to Youth Pastor […]
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
Comments / 0