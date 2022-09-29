Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles
Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PHN Blog: Penguins Narratives & Realities, Mike Sullivan Won’t Play Kids?
DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Penguins organization and the WBS Penguins team lost Radim Zohorna on waivers Monday, as the Calgary Flames snapped up the 6-foot-6 Czechian forward with 10 points in 25 career NHL games over two seasons. Cue the Mike Sullivan hates young players narrative. Please ignore that...
Dan’s Daily: Aston-Reese Progress in Toronto, Penguins Get After it
The Pittsburgh Penguins got after it in a training camp scrimmage that was the final practice for the nine players sent to the WBS Penguins training camp, which begins today. The Penguins have a prospect who is getting pretty close to the NHL. Zach Aston-Reese feels he has more to prove in Toronto Maple Leafs camp. Sources tell our colleagues that David Pastrnak’s contract talks with the Boston Bruins are heating up. And the Philadelphia Flyers put a couple of former Ron Hextall draft picks on waivers as part of their training camp cuts.
Penguins Make Major Cuts; Demoted Include O’Connor, Caggiula
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made the first significant cuts of this preseason, and a couple of the demotions were at least mildly surprising. Forwards Drew O’Connor and Drake Caggiula, both of whom were seriously contending for spots on the Opening Night roster, are among the 15 players assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre, while defensemen Owen Pickering (Swift Current) and Nolan Collins (Sudbury) were sent back to their junior teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penguins Grades: Mixed Bag for Ty Smith, Big Night for Bottom Six & DeSmith (+)
DETROIT — With days to go before the Pittsburgh Penguins set their roster, it appears head coach Mike Sullivan has already made his decisions. Radim Zohorna was lost to waivers. Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald settled into the Penguins lineup, and Ty Smith again played on the Penguins blue line with Jan Rutta.
Penguins (Preseason) Game 4: Penguins Roster, Notes & Who to Watch vs. Sabres
The Pittsburgh Penguins made their first round of roster cuts on Friday. None were unexpected, but the intrasquad scrimmage on Friday furthered the emerging story of the 2022-23 Penguins. Coaches sent only a few NHL regulars to Buffalo, which means a more young players will have one last opportunity to shine before heading to Wilkes-Barre Scranton. And for some other players like Radim Zohorna, it’s a chance to show the organization they are ready for the NHL sweater.
Kingerski: Penguins Young D-Men Not Ready, Mark Friedman Should Win Job
It was not pretty for a couple of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ young defensemen on Saturday. A trio of defensemen are fighting for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ third-pairing spot beside Jan Rutta. Chad Ruhwedel will be the spare defenseman because he’s one of the best in the business at being press-boxed for weeks and then quietly providing steady play as needed. But who gets the left-side job and a sweater every night has been a Penguins training camp battle between Ty Smith, P.O Joseph, and Mark Friedman.
Just How High is Guentzel’s Goal-Scoring Ceiling?
Sidney Crosby has done some amazing things during his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he’s never done this. Evgeni Malkin has been on the payroll since 2006. He hasn’t done it, either. Mario Lemieux played parts of 17 seasons, and is universally recognized as one of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Penguins Put Zohorna on Waivers, Too
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced 17 personnel moves Sunday, trimming their training-camp roster to 28. Turns out there actually was an 18th, and the camp roster is down to 27. Forward Radim Zohorna was not mentioned in the press release issued by the team to announce that 15 players were going...
Blueger Gets Back on the Ice; Carter Skates, Too
CRANBERRY — Injured Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger was back on the ice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Monday morning. He took part in a small-group workout with three other players who have been injured: Forwards Jeff Carter and Jonathan Gruden and defenseman Taylor Fedun. Skills coach Ty Hennes...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0