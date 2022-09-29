Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma's Kickoff Time Against Kansas Announced
The Sooners will host the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks looking for any positive momentum headed into OU's bye week.
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
Kansas Jayhawks Football storm into the rankings for first time since 2008.
An undefeated record through 5 games has the Jayhawks listed among the best in the country.
TCU vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
Who knew that the most important game in the Big 12 this weekend would be in Lawrence? But that's where TCU and Kansas will meet in a battle of ranked teams in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Both are undefeated - TCU through four games and KU through five - and meet in a huge battle ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
heartlandcollegesports.com
ESPN’s College GameDay Heading to Lawrence for Kansas vs. TCU
The Kansas Jayhawks are the story of the early college football season off to a 5-0 start and now KU will be hosting ESPN’s College GameDay next weekend when they welcome in 4-0 TCU. Kansas is fresh off a 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday in which the...
CFB World Challenges AP Poll to Rank Undefeated Kansas
Kansas holds a 5–0 record for the first time since the 2009 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
KU Sports
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game
Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez are also in the lineup. Our models project Taylor...
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
3 charged with capital murder in Olathe double shooting
Johnson County prosecutors charged three suspects with capital murder in a November 2021 double homicide in Olathe, Kansas.
inkansascity.com
Main Street USA: Eight KC Suburbs that are Back in a Big Way
They’ve survived floods, a slow economy, and a pandemic. Now these suburban downtowns are thriving thanks to homegrown restaurants and boutiques that make “buy local” an easy goal. Spend a day shopping, luxuriate at a salon, peruse a menu, and consider an overnight stay in the heart of the action. Fall open houses, Halloween treats, and resplendent holiday windows create Americana memories for the entire family. Check websites and social media for upcoming events.
Comments / 0