Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Here’s why everyone is freaking out about Patrick Mahomes on Twitter
For casual viewers who want to know why people tweet about Patrick Mahomes on the day of Kansas City Chiefs games, here is why. The 2022 NFL season has begun, which means that weekends will be dominated with football games. It is the opportunity to watch some of the top athletes in the game compete for glory.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)
Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Vikings fans are furious with Kirk Cousins after rough game in London
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was outplayed by Andy Dalton in London. Despite the win, that’s not a great look. Dalton is the Saints backup quarterback, which is an important reminder since starting QB Jameis Winston missed this game with a back injury. Winston’s injury has been described as...
Ohio State piles on Rutgers with fake punt that nearly causes benches clearing brawl
The Ohio State Buckeyes ran a fake punt against Rutgers while up 39 points, and the benches nearly cleared on a hit out of bounds after the play. The Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against another Big 10 foe this season, this time eing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Rutgers’ defense ranked among the best in the nation through the first few weeks of the season, they have not played an offense as dominant as Ohio State’s.
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Astonishing Deebo Samuel TD had an even more epic radio call from Greg Papa
Deebo Samuel put jaws on the floor on Monday Night Football with an incredible touchdown catch. The radio call from 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa was epic. The San Francisco 49ers hosted the LA Rams in Santa Clara on Monday with hopes of avenging their 2022 NFC title game loss. To do it, they were also going to need a performance from Deebo Samuel.
3 Broncos that must step up after Javonte Williams injury
Young Broncos star running back Javonte Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL and Denver needs these players to step up now. Losing to the Raiders to give Las Vegas its first win of the 2022 season and of Josh McDaniels’ stint with the silver and black was not what the Denver Broncos wanted to see happen on Sunday. But now things have gotten worse as it pertains to running back Javonte Williams.
Listen to Kevin Harlan’s hilarious radio call of Bobby Wagner trucking a fan on the field (Video)
Kevin Harlan is the king of calling shenanigans on the football field, so he was the perfect voice for Bobby Wagner destroying a field-invading fan. If there’s a fan on the field, Kevin Harlan is the one to turn to for the best play-by-play. He lived up to that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles vs Cardinals Pick, Prediction and Exclusive Promo (Eagles to Overwhelm Cardinals)
The Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and Jalen Hurts looks like a top-tier MVP candidate through four weeks. As Philly’s rise continues, BetMGM is giving Eagles fans a free $1,000 bet for Week 5 vs the Cardinals to celebrate. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You’ve got...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0