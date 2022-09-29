ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

BBC

Alessia Russo: New number nine, that backheel and the USA

In June, Alessia Russo had just seven England caps - now she is a European champion, the country's main number nine and a household name. It has been a whirlwind couple of years for the 23-year-old since she stepped up to the England senior squad in 2020. And, of course,...
UEFA
Megan Rapinoe
Sarina Wiegman
Alex Morgan
Vlatko Andonovski
The Independent

Liverpool vs Rangers prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side show more organisation and control in their midweek encounter than they did at the weekend in a 3-3 draw with Brighton, as Liverpool play Rangers in the Champions League.Victory would put the Reds in the running for a top two spot again, which looked somewhat unlikely only a few weeks ago as they were pummeled by Napoli and looked well off the pace domestically.It is far from all put right for the Reds, who have been carved wide open in nearly every game this year, but a range of attacking threats still means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede

At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
FIFA
The Independent

King Charles III makes jibe at viral pen mishaps while signing guest book

King Charles III has appeared to joke about his unlucky streak with pens while he and Camilla, Queen Consort, signed a guest book in Scotland.It comes after two videos of the monarch having issues with pens while signing documents during the mourning period for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The King and his Queen Consort carried out their first public engagement since the Queen’s death in Scotland on Monday (3 October).While signing a guest book in Dumferline, Fife, Charles appeared to use his own pen before handing it to Camilla and smiling as he remarked: “These things are so...
CELEBRITIES

