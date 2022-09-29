Read full article on original website
Nottingham Forest consider Benítez move with Cooper job in extreme doubt
Nottingham Forest are considering Rafael Benítez as a potential replacement for Steve Cooper, who is fighting to save his job after a 4-0 defeat at Leicester City left his side bottom of the Premier League. Cooper’s future is in extreme doubt after five successive defeats. There is an expectation...
Alessia Russo: New number nine, that backheel and the USA
In June, Alessia Russo had just seven England caps - now she is a European champion, the country's main number nine and a household name. It has been a whirlwind couple of years for the 23-year-old since she stepped up to the England senior squad in 2020. And, of course,...
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team fined £22,000 over nose stud
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed the ongoing controversy about his wearing a nose stud in his Formula 1 car as "all a bit silly" after the issue blew up again at the Singapore Grand Prix. Hamilton's Mercedes team were fined €25,000 (£22,000) after qualifying for a procedural error in incorrectly filing...
Liverpool vs Rangers prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side show more organisation and control in their midweek encounter than they did at the weekend in a 3-3 draw with Brighton, as Liverpool play Rangers in the Champions League.Victory would put the Reds in the running for a top two spot again, which looked somewhat unlikely only a few weeks ago as they were pummeled by Napoli and looked well off the pace domestically.It is far from all put right for the Reds, who have been carved wide open in nearly every game this year, but a range of attacking threats still means...
Indonesia: At least 174 dead in football stampede
At least 174 people have died in a stampede at an Indonesian football match, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. It happened after police tear-gassed supporters who invaded the pitch late on Saturday. About 180 were hurt in the crush after local team Arema FC lost 2-3 to...
King Charles III makes jibe at viral pen mishaps while signing guest book
King Charles III has appeared to joke about his unlucky streak with pens while he and Camilla, Queen Consort, signed a guest book in Scotland.It comes after two videos of the monarch having issues with pens while signing documents during the mourning period for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.The King and his Queen Consort carried out their first public engagement since the Queen’s death in Scotland on Monday (3 October).While signing a guest book in Dumferline, Fife, Charles appeared to use his own pen before handing it to Camilla and smiling as he remarked: “These things are so...
