Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Named Motorsport Event of the Year Finalist by the Historic Motoring Awards

CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript
AST WEEK AFTER YOUR ACCIDENT, OBVIOUSLY YOUR CAR CAUGHT FIRE. DO YOU KNOW WHAT CAUSED IT? WE SAW WITH THE PREVIOUS CAR AFTER A BIG WRECK, YOU WOULD SEE A FIRE, TOO. BUT I’M CURIOUS WITH THIS CAR IF YOU’VE SEEN ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS YOU?. “I mean, yeah,...
Daytona 1 Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Cars Racing Show for Third Year in a Row
CARS Racing Show is proud to announce Daytona 1 as the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. The two-day event will be held January 6-7, 2023, at Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Hickory is in the heart of racing country, and a spot that has launched many racing careers.
Usac & Nascar Announce New Partnership in Youth Racing; 9 Championship Races Slated in 2023 In Conjunction With Nascar Cup Event
In an effort to continue to grow the motorsports community and offer unique opportunities to kids and families, USAC and NASCAR have teamed up to form the NASCAR Youth Series, which will debut as the quarter midget series brand starting in 2023. This new series will be recognized as a NASCAR Regional Series.
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
Burton Qualifies 15th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team are set to start Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 15th place. Burton and his No. 21 Mustang earned that spot with a lap at 179.128 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session. There was no practice for this race, which marks the Wood Brothers’ 100th start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Yellawood 500 starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway
« CHEVROLET NCS AT TALLADEGA: Chase Elliott Press Conference Transcript Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega »
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega Superspeedway-2
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Team Bring Fast Chevrolet to Talladega Superspeedway. “That was a weird race by Talladega Superspeedway standards. We navigated the best we could, but the race definitely didn’t play out the way we expected. We finished, and our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevy is in one piece, so it was a decent day. We played a conservative strategy for most of the race to help save our equipment because I thought for sure we would have a wreck, but it didn’t happen. We did everything we could. I had one shot to slide through the middle on the restart at the end of the race, but I don’t know how that would have turned out. The bottom rolled really good through the middle, so we probably made the best choice. We had a fast Chevy that had a lot of speed and handled well, so good job by everyone at RCR and ECR preparing another strong speedway car.”
Promising Night Ends Early for Brody Roa at Ventura
After winning the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on August 27th, Brody Roa, and the May Motorsports #8M team had high hopes for a great night on the same oval last Saturday. However, the team’s effort was cut short due to mechanical ills before the main event.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Accident Quote
HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 DEX Imaging Ford Mustang – WAS IT JUST A BAD PUSH? “I guess so. I haven’t seen it yet. I know he hit me and as soon as he did I was crossed up and going side-to-side. I don’t know what to do different. I pulled up kind of conservatively to give him time to prepare and I’m not sure why. He gave me a pretty hard shot for sure, but I don’t know if it was off line, where he was when he hit me, or if I was moving while he was moving. I haven’t seen anything yet. These things happen so fast and all of a sudden you’re sideways. You know you got hit and you don’t understand what really caused it. It’s unfortunate for us. I felt like we had a good DEX Imaging Ford Mustang. We were gonna go and try to make a move to get out front and try and control track position and all of a sudden you go sideways. It’s pretty sad. I hope it didn’t affect any of our Team Penske alliance playoff guys. I don’t think they got any damage or anything. We’ll just try and keep it going and get some momentum going in the right way.”
RaceDayNFT.com Offers Fan Upgrades for Bank of America ROVAL 400
Speedway Motorsports and Gigantik are offering Charlotte Motor Speedway NFT fans a chance to upgrade their NASCAR Playoff Weekend experience by using the Tokenproof verification tool. Tokenproof, which facilitates the verification of ownership for NFT holders, is now integrated with RaceDayNFT.com, Speedway Motorsports’ digital marketplace for race fans. An NFT...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series & Xfinity Series Race Overview- Talladega Superspeedway
Jordan Anderson – No. 3 Dometic Outdoor Chevrolet Silverado Preview- - Practice; For Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Chevy Silverado 250 drivers will receive no practice time prior to qualifying. – Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after...
Ankrum Earns Eighth Top-10 of the Season at Talladega
Tyler Ankrum tallied his eight top-10 finish of the season and his second-best result at Talladega Superspeedway with a 10th-place finish on Saturday afternoon. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro completed the best weekend for HRE this season as he joined teammate Chase Purdy inside the top-10. Ankrum scored points in both stages to compile 33 points, which was tied for sixth-most of all drivers in the field.
DIRTcar Fall Nationals Friday Features at Lincoln go to Parga, Taylor, Nicely, Leka
PRO LATE MODELS – Jose Parga. Chevrolet Performance 604 Crate engine Late Model racing on a quarter-mile racetrack is one of the toughest challenges a driver will meet all year long. With its similar competitor speeds and limited space for clean air, passes are earned, not given. 2022 DIRTcar national champion Jose Parga demonstrated that the best Friday night and bagged his first career Fall Nationals Feature win.
Transcript: Ryan Blaney - Talladega Superspeedway
Q. Ryan, you've watched the replay now. You saw how they came around the outside. Could you have thrown that block?. RYAN BLANEY: Yeah, I definitely thought about it. The second lane was kind of the strongest, like, definitely the second half of the race. I thought about it. But when you go to the middle and you don't have a Ford or teammate behind you, your chances of getting split are just so high.
Transcript: Chase Elliott (Media Center) - Talladega Superspeedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott. We will start with questions for Chase. Q. A couple Playoff drivers, Hamlin, Blaney, said they had one eye on winning the race, but also the bigger picture in the points. What was your mindset in the final laps?
CWTS: Last race wreck and review propels DiBenedetto to first truck series victory at Talladega Superspeedway
It was all but calm stage one until chaos broke out when Jordan Anderson who was running in the fourth position when an engine exploded in the truck heading into turn one. As the truck engulfed itself in flames riding through the turns Anderson attempted to exit the truck just as it slammed into the SAFER barrier off turn two. Anderson would jump from the truck onto the wall collapsing to the ground next to the truck to the quick attendance of the safety crew. Anderson would be taken by.
Matt Hiirschman Races to Victory at Lancastermotorplex in Us Open the Finale for the 2022 Race of Champions Modified Series season
Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., is the most prolific racer in the history of the Race of Champions Modified Series. On Saturday afternoon at Lancaster (N.Y.) Motorplex, Hirschman raced to yet another victory. Hirschman slipped by his neighbor and defending Series champion, Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., and went to...
Nikko Panella Grabs the Broom and Completes Delta Speedway Championship Sweep
Stockton’s Nikko Panella completed a sweep of the 2022 Super 600 and Non-Wing championships during Saturday’s finale at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The sweeps also complete a “cycle” of championships for Panella, winning each of the four division titles during his career on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is the First Driver to Enter the 26th Oval Nationals
The first entry for Perris Auto Speedway’s 26th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals crossed promoter Don Kazarian’s desk on Thursday. It came from 2018 PAS Young Gun Sprint Car champion Eddie Tafoya Jr. The young driver will close his third season of racing 410 sprint cars at the season-ending races featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th.
