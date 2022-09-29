Hurricane Ian flooding: Devastation captured on stunning aerial video

Aerial footage shows decimated neighbourhoods in Florida today, 29 September, a day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state.

Homes have been inundated with several feet of water and some have been swept from their foundations, with debris strewn on roads and in gardens.

“We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted... We will get through this together. We are one community and we will overcome this tragedy,” Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

