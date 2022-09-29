Event promotion company Forty8 Live! is kicking off autumn with Gilbert Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E Queen Creek Rd.) From 2 to 9 p.m., attendees will enjoy an authentic, immersive Volksfest experience that will transport desert dwellers to the streets of Munich. Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime will be headlining the stage with their Sublime covers playing all of their biggest hits, incorporating modern day reggae, ska, hip-hop and rock cool vibes to Oktoberfest with a live performance, accompanied by Manuela Horn, known as the ‘Queen of Oktoberfest’, and her band “The Oktoburlesques.” Guests will also be greeted at the entrance by an Oompah band, a German brass musical ensemble named for its characteristic rhythmical sound.

