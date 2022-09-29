Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Kitchen Sink Creative Announces Brand Campaign for Camelot HomesElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: FirstBank
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes FirstBank. : FirstBank maintains robust growth at the start of...
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network)
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network). : Freedom Financial Network rebrands...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Kierland Commons will host new Fine Art & Wine Festival, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30
There is no doubt that Kierland Commons shopping center is the place to go this fall, especially as it introduces a new outdoor festival for the community. Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the popular shopping center, with the Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and a Wine Garden from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
azbigmedia.com
German brews and brats return to Gilbert Oktoberfest
Event promotion company Forty8 Live! is kicking off autumn with Gilbert Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Gilbert Regional Park (3005 E Queen Creek Rd.) From 2 to 9 p.m., attendees will enjoy an authentic, immersive Volksfest experience that will transport desert dwellers to the streets of Munich. Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime will be headlining the stage with their Sublime covers playing all of their biggest hits, incorporating modern day reggae, ska, hip-hop and rock cool vibes to Oktoberfest with a live performance, accompanied by Manuela Horn, known as the ‘Queen of Oktoberfest’, and her band “The Oktoburlesques.” Guests will also be greeted at the entrance by an Oompah band, a German brass musical ensemble named for its characteristic rhythmical sound.
Comments / 0