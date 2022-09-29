Read full article on original website
Related
Is Dead By Daylight Cross-Platform?
"Dead By Daylight" — the survival horror game that spawned a bizarre dating sim spinoff — is still going strong since its release in 2016, breaking 50 million players as of March 2022. As producer Mathieu Côté explained to Forbes, the title even found an unexpected audience in Japan, becoming popular enough to receive its own themed café in Tokyo that ran during the majority of August 2021 (via The Famicast). With ongoing updates and additions of more horror classics, it doesn't look like "Dead By Daylight" is going to slow down anytime soon.
Gundam Evolution: How To Unlock Mobile Suit Units
"Gundam Evolution," the new free-to-play, multiplayer shooter set in the popular Gundam universe, launched on the PC in September and fans have begun to dive into the experience. While reviews are still coming in, initial impressions look fairly positive, with Kotaku finding it similar to "Overwatch," though not yet properly balanced and in need of some polish.
This Pokémon AI Generator Is Taking The Internet By Storm
What "Pokemon" fan hasn't wanted to design their own little pocket monster at one time or another? The upcoming "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" may be bringing the "Pokemon" total to over 920 but the possibilities truly are infinite. There are always more designs to create and creatures to discover. Now, a new AI program is demonstrating the possibilities by generating Pokemon according to user specifications and some of the results are absolutely wild.
The Lesser-Known N64 3D Platformer That Was Made By Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch Productions may be known by most as the developer behind the "Sly Cooper" series and the critically-acclaimed "Ghost of Tsushima," but its place in the industry was established well before that. Its first game, "Rocket: Robot on Wheels," was an underrated gem on the Nintendo 64. Published by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens To These Exclusive Games After Stadia Closes Down?
For some time, gamers have been wondering what's going on with Google Stadia. When Google took a risk by jumping into gaming, no one knew how things were going to turn out. And after remaining relatively quiet for some time, Google has announced that it will be ceasing Stadia service in early 2023. Fans of the platform are saying RIP to Google Stadia, but many are also left with very real concerns about what will happen after Stadia is gone.
PlayStation Stars' Customer Service Priority Has Fans In An Uproar
Back in July 2022, Sony unveiled PlayStation Stars, a loyalty program meant to reward players for playing games and being active on the PlayStation Network. This reveal came just after Sony made another big change by adding various tiers to its PlayStation Plus service, which resulted in the company needing to respond to fan backlash. While the initial announcement for PlayStation Stars was vague on details, fans have since learned the specifics as the program was rolled out in Asia on September 28. As the elements of PlayStation Stars become clear, many fans are in an uproar over one aspect of the program that concerns customer service support.
Wild Hearts Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
When it comes to the monster hunting genre, most people think of "Monster Hunter." It's understandable, considering the series saw 13 million shipments of "Monster Hunter: World" alone. There are other games that are arguably in the same genre, including "Ark 2" and the "Pokemon" clone that's more violent (and more alike) to "Monster Hunter," "Palworld." Another one is on the horizon: "Wild Hearts."
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: What's Included?
Those having a hard time deciding which specific "Fortnite" skin or emote to buy, fear not — the game's team has announced that a new value bundle of cosmetics is going on sale. Titled the Anime Legends Pack, the bundle features a slew of skins, harvesting tools, and back blings, all rendered in the cel-shaded style of other recent anime-inspired skins like Goku and Vegeta from the "Fortnite x Dragon Ball" crossover event. Priced at $19.99, the pack is set to release in retail stores on October 14 and for digital purchase on October 22 (via Epic Games).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
49% Of SVG Fans Are Most Excited For This Fall 2022 Game Release - Exclusive Poll
October is just around the corner, which means that Fall is about to begin. This year, there are a number of video games releasing in both October and November, meaning gamers might have to choose which games they are picking up. This holiday period isn't as packed as it has been in the past, largely due to some heavy hitters like "Starfield" being delayed into 2023. Even without the next big Bethesda RPG, there are still some highly anticipated games releasing this Fall, but one of them seems to be a much bigger deal to gamers.
RIP Overwatch
After six years, Blizzard will shut down "Overwatch" for good by deactivating its servers tomorrow in preparation for its conversion to "Overwatch 2." Since it launched in 2016, "Overwatch" has earned rave reviews from critics and won over many fans with its colorful cast of characters and exciting combat. Alongside games like "Battleborn" and "Apex Legends," it helped define the modern hero shooter genre. Now, that experience has just about come to a close as Blizzard prepares to launch "Overwatch 2" on October 4.
Early Reviews For Overwatch 2 Are Saying The Same Thing
"Overwatch 2" has already made wave with critics and is scheduled to replace its beloved predecessor later this month. There's no indication of Activision Blizzard slamming the breaks, even with disappointed reactions to the Battle Pass and existing problems it still has to fix. However, it seems that "Overwatch" fans and critics have a tiny bit of good news.
Valorant: How To Fix Error Code 43
The free-to-play atmosphere in "Valorant" is constantly growing. According to data from Active Player, the game's been gaining players monthly since November 2022, and it's easy to see why. While the game isn't set in the same universe as Riot's other popular PC title, "League of Legends," "Valorant" has built a world and lore for itself that's both interesting and constantly growing with every agent release. The game is also changing esports and making it more inclusive, which is never a bad thing.
Gundam Evolution: How To Change Pilot Voice
"Gundam Evolution" just launched and, for fans of multiplayer shooters looking for something to play between the ending of "Overwatch" and the Launch of "Overwatch 2," it may be worth checking out. Set in the "Gundam" universe and featuring battles between teams piloting the titular mechs, the game features a variety of mobile suits to unlock with Capital, the in-game currency.
Horizon Zero Dawn Remake Rumor Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes
"Horizon Zero Dawn" is only five years old, but it still might get a remake. As reported by MP1st, Sony plans to remaster or remake the award-winning RPG for the PlayStation 5 with improved graphics that match the console's capabilities. Industry insider Tom Henderson and Video Games Chronicle later corroborated the original report. Unfortunately, fans seem to want anything besides that.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Mercy That You Need To Know
Ever since "Overwatch" first debuted in 2016, Mercy has been a key playable character. Her blend of high mobility and healing powers have made her a versatile support character for team versus team game modes. In the first "Overwatch," Mercy's weapons and abilities included the "Caducueus Staff," which heals allies over time and increase the damage they deal out, an automatic handgun called the "Caduceus Blaster," and the ability to fly across the map and revive fallen teammates. Simply put, if you had a Mercy on your team, you automatically became much harder to kill.
The Hidden Way You Never Knew Your Steam Deck Could Be Used
The Steam Deck is the Nintendo Switch-like handheld that PC gamers have waited for. As a portable PC with internet browser support, the Steam Deck can use emulators in ways that other systems can't. As revealed by YouTuber GameXData, you can even emulate 3DS games such as "Pokémon X and Y" on the Steam Deck.
Logitech G Cloud Vs Nintendo Switch: Which Is Better?
The handheld gaming market is getting a little crowded. Between the Nintendo Switch, Valve's Steam Deck, and Apple Arcade's slew of hidden gems for iPhones and iPads, there's no shortage of options out there for those that want to take their games on the go. One of the more recent parties to throw its hat into the ring is Logitech with its new device: the Logitech G Cloud. The console has already gotten quite a bit of buzz, due in no small part to the fact that Microsoft has officially backed and supported the product.
Skull & Bones Just Got Hit With Yet Another Delay
Ubisoft's pirate game "Skull & Bones" has once again been delayed, this time setting its horizons on a 2023 release date. Announced via a tweet on the official "Skull & Bones" account, the game's release will be moving from Nov. 8, the day the "Skull & Bones" graphic novel releases, to March 9, 2023. As for the explanation for why the game needed to be delayed again, the post cited a need to improve upon the game based on feedback from some insiders testing the game. The post did tease an open beta coming sometime in the future, although nothing specific was revealed.
Why The Voice Of Roshan From Assassin's Creed Mirage Sounds So Familiar
Ubisoft revealed a voice in "Assassin's Creed Mirage" that should be familiar to some. During the first ever "Assassin's Creed" showcase, the publisher revealed the future of "Assassin's Creed" that includes several upcoming games. Also shown was the first trailer for "Mirage," which will be centered on Basim of "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and his rise from thief to assassin in Baghdad.
The 34 Best Games On PlayStation Plus Premium Right Now
PlayStation Plus Premium might not have been the first game subscription service to hit the scene, but it's certainly shaping up to compete with other programs, like Xbox's Game Pass. Though the PlayStation Plus upgrade system caused an uproar when it was first introduced in mid-2022, the service ultimately gave fans what they really wanted: a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, which had featured older PlayStation titles via a streaming service. Gamers who opt in for the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus have access to both older classics in the PlayStation library and newer titles offered for a discount – or better yet, free – with the basic membership.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0