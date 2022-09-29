Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for higher education may attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in October. The event, “College Goal Wisconsin,” will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore St.

