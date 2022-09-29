ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Ward K. Wolff, 77

Ward K. Wolff, 77, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with his devoted wife by his side on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Living Oaks Assisted Living, Iola, Wisconsin, under the care of Heartland Hospice. Ward was born on September 6, 1945, in Oshkosh. His family later moved to...
William C. Dunham, III, 75

William C. Dunham, III, of Stevens Point, passed away on September 29 at home in Park Ridge. Bill was born August 29, 1947, in Bremerhaven, Germany to his parents, William C. Dunham, II, and Mary Jane Dunham. In his childhood, Bill lived the life of a military family, moving from Germany to the Cotswolds in England and Okinawa, Japan.
Knights dig deep for Operation Bootstrap

The Stevens Point Knights of Columbus has donated a batch of winter coats to Operation Bootstrap. The Coats for Kids drive is one of the Knights’ “Faith in Action” community programs, something for which the organization raises funds throughout the year. Knights from Council 1170 delivered 179...
UW-Stevens Point to host financial aid assistance event

Families looking for help with applying for financial aid for higher education may attend a free event at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in October. The event, “College Goal Wisconsin,” will be offered at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at UW-Stevens Point’s College of Professional Studies Building, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot E on Isadore St.
