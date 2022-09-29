A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex. Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.

