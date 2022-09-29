Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red and Black
Georgia soccer loses 2-1 against Alabama
A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex. Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Missouri, pregame
The Georgia Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Here are scenes from the stadium before the game.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard returns
The annual Boo-le-Bark parade and costume contest returned to Athens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The event supported Athenspets, an organization supporting local animals in need, and followed the theme "Georgia on Our Minds." Athens' dog owners gathered at 3:15 p.m. for the contest followed by the parade at 4 p.m.
Red and Black
Georgia offense comes up clutch late against Missouri
Georgia faced its toughest test of the season yet against Missouri, entering halftime facing a double digit deficit on Saturday night. The defense was getting gashed, the offense wasn’t moving the ball and the special teams unit was doing just enough to keep the game within reach. Georgia’s offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 26-22 win over Missouri
No. 1 Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, beat writer Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance. Quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the first half, completing only 42% of his passes for 149 yards. As a result, the Bulldogs had just six points at halftime. Bennett did rebound in the second half, finishing the game with 312 passing yards and leading Georgia to 20 second half points in the comeback victory.
Red and Black
Déjà vu: Georgia’s flaws exploited for second straight week in tight win over Missouri
No. 1 Georgia escaped Columbia, Missouri, with a 26-22 win over unranked Missouri on Saturday night, putting together a strong fourth quarter to storm back from a 22-12 deficit. The Bulldogs looked unstoppable through the first three weeks of the season, steamrolling Oregon, Samford and South Carolina by a combined...
Red and Black
‘Jitney’ offers undiluted insight on lives of ‘70s cabbies to Athens audience
No one knows exactly how many several-minute standing ovations have been given at the historic Morton Theatre. However many it may be, two more were added to the list with the Athens’ Area Paine College Alumni Association and Etheridge Arts Ensemble’s performance of August Wilson’s “Jitney” this weekend.
Red and Black
New dining facility expansion gives Georgia football players better food options
The nation’s No. 2 football team now has a new dining facility befitting champions. Bones opened in the Butts-Mehre building in March as a place where University of Georgia football players could come for custom meals, relaxation and team bonding. Courtney Crawford, the culinary service manager, was hired during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
Mokah Jasmine Johnson hold conference to address Athens’ Housing Crisis
Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
Red and Black
Vision Video hosts their own set for Historic Athens Porchfest
Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
Red and Black
Athens voting equipment testing resumes
The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29. Testing is being done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Library fall book sale postponed by building closure
The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library Fall Book Sale began on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Members of the Friends of the Library association were lined up anxiously awaiting their chance to comb through what this fall's sale had to offer. Starting Thursday, the sale would be open to the public...
Red and Black
Costumed pets strut down Boulevard for Boo-le-Bark’s annual contest and parade
Dogs of all shapes, sizes, colors and types in costumes strutting down the Athens Boulevard neighborhood can only mean one thing — fall has arrived in Athens and has brought Boo-le-Bark with it. On Sunday afternoon, Athens dog owners and their furry friends put on their best costumes and...
Red and Black
2022 Most Best Awards: Vote for your favorite things to eat, drink and do in Athens
This year, we are asking our readers to vote on which Athens staples are your top choices. From best brunch to best trivia — we want to hear from you!. Voting closes Oct. 16. The winners will be published online and in print on Nov. 17. Cast your vote below or click the link here.
Red and Black
Mushroom Head brings late-night dining and hookah lounge to Baxter Street
A dinner filled with shawarma, pizza, nitrogen ice cream and hookah may not make for the most traditional meal, but it’s a unique experience that can only be provided by Mushroom Head and Roll it Up Ice Cream, a new restaurant, ice cream shop and hookah lounge owned by married couple Murad and Nishat Rajani.
Comments / 0