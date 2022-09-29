ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia soccer loses 2-1 against Alabama

A hard battle ended in defeat for Georgia soccer Thursday night, as the Bulldogs fell 2-1 to the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex. Following a bounce-back win against Florida on Sunday afternoon, Georgia once again sought its first home win in SEC play with the highly ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming into Athens. But a struggle to maintain possession and a compact defensive gameplan saw the Tide hold Georgia off to deny the Bulldogs their first win this season against a ranked opponent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Missouri, pregame

The Georgia Bulldogs face the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Oct. 1. Here are scenes from the stadium before the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Boo-le-Bark on the Boulevard returns

The annual Boo-le-Bark parade and costume contest returned to Athens on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The event supported Athenspets, an organization supporting local animals in need, and followed the theme "Georgia on Our Minds." Athens' dog owners gathered at 3:15 p.m. for the contest followed by the parade at 4 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia offense comes up clutch late against Missouri

Georgia faced its toughest test of the season yet against Missouri, entering halftime facing a double digit deficit on Saturday night. The defense was getting gashed, the offense wasn’t moving the ball and the special teams unit was doing just enough to keep the game within reach. Georgia’s offense...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 26-22 win over Missouri

No. 1 Georgia defeated Missouri 26-22 to improve to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, beat writer Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance. Quarterback Stetson Bennett struggled mightily in the first half, completing only 42% of his passes for 149 yards. As a result, the Bulldogs had just six points at halftime. Bennett did rebound in the second half, finishing the game with 312 passing yards and leading Georgia to 20 second half points in the comeback victory.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

New dining facility expansion gives Georgia football players better food options

The nation’s No. 2 football team now has a new dining facility befitting champions. Bones opened in the Butts-Mehre building in March as a place where University of Georgia football players could come for custom meals, relaxation and team bonding. Courtney Crawford, the culinary service manager, was hired during...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Mokah Jasmine Johnson hold conference to address Athens’ Housing Crisis

Mokah Jasmine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Georgia House District 120, held a press conference on Friday at 4:30 p.m., calling the Georgia General Assembly to end the ban on rent control and respond to the housing crisis affecting the Athens Community. On the steps of Athens-Clarke County City Hall, Johnson...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Vision Video hosts their own set for Historic Athens Porchfest

Nestled in the Newtown neighborhood of Athens near the end of Savannah Avenue, there’s a small black house with a cozy porch and a hearse parked out front. The owner of the house is hard to miss, as he matches his home perfectly, dressed in all black with a full face of Goth makeup.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens voting equipment testing resumes

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections resumed Logic and Accuracy testing on Monday for voting equipment that will be used in the Nov. 8 general election, according to an announcement from the ACC Government. The testing began on Sept. 27 but was paused on Sept. 29. Testing is being done...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens-Clarke County Library fall book sale postponed by building closure

The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library Fall Book Sale began on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Members of the Friends of the Library association were lined up anxiously awaiting their chance to comb through what this fall's sale had to offer. Starting Thursday, the sale would be open to the public...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Mushroom Head brings late-night dining and hookah lounge to Baxter Street

A dinner filled with shawarma, pizza, nitrogen ice cream and hookah may not make for the most traditional meal, but it’s a unique experience that can only be provided by Mushroom Head and Roll it Up Ice Cream, a new restaurant, ice cream shop and hookah lounge owned by married couple Murad and Nishat Rajani.
ATHENS, GA

