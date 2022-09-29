Read full article on original website
Related
NCS: Late race caution and a push from Erik Jones, Chase Elliott wins Yellawood 500 at Talladega
The opening stage of the Yellawood 500 was a matter of a high-speed chess game being played at nearly 200 mph with Almirola, Chastain, Hamlin and others trading the top spot. But it wouldn’t be without its own set of chaos when an eight-car wreck going into turn one would break out when Stenhouse got a bad push on Burton to collect several other drivers including Gibbs which would also end his day.
Toyota NCS Talladega Quotes -- Christopher Bell - Talladega
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. How do you approach these next few races with no Playoff winners as of yet?. “Yeah, it's not the position we want it to be in, you know, going into Texas. I knew that Texas was going to be a very, very important race. And I mean, I thought that we would perform well and we did perform well before the DNF so you know, our goal leaving Texas was to be above the cutoff line and maybe have a little bit of a bonus going in into Talladega and the Roval. And unfortunately, that's not the way it played out. And now, the only way forward is going to be to try and score as many points as we can. So going to have to race hard all day tomorrow and see where the cards fall.”
Saturday Talladega Notebook
Christopher Bell won the Busch Light Pole for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with a lap of 180.591 mph around the 2.66-mile oval on Saturday – a mere .075-mph faster than Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson – putting the NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders out front in the fifth Playoff race, second of this round.
CHEVROLET NCS: Chase Elliott Advances to Round of 8 with Triumph at Talladega
· Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their series-leading fifth win of 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway, punching the team’s ticket to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. · The win is Elliott’s 18th career win in NASCAR’s premier series;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ford Performance NASCAR: Almirola and Briscoe Earn Top 5 Starting Spots at Talladega
ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang – “I think more and more these speedway races are turning into track position races. You’ve got to run up front and score stage points and do all those things. I feel good about it. I feel like our Smithfield Ford Mustang has a lot of speed in it, obviously, from qualifying. That will parlay over into the race and people know you have a fast race car they want to work with you. You have more friends and more teammates.”
Promising Night Ends Early for Brody Roa at Ventura
After winning the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series race at Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway on August 27th, Brody Roa, and the May Motorsports #8M team had high hopes for a great night on the same oval last Saturday. However, the team’s effort was cut short due to mechanical ills before the main event.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Five Ford Mustangs Finish Top 10 at Talladega (FULL PACKAGE)
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Dutch Boy Ford Mustang – CAN YOU TALK ABOUT THE FINAL RESTART? “I was fine lining up bottom or top, honestly, working with Ross there for a while. I knew he pushed good and I knew obviously Michael could push really good, too. So, I didn’t really care where we were gonna be lining up. I got a good push there and was able to get too good of a push on the restart and got the 9 clear and then he was able to lead the top lane. I had a couple chances to move up to the top and cover it and I was just getting nervous about getting hung in the middle with the 9, the 43 and the 1 lined up. I just didn’t feel comfortable going up there and trusting, I trust Chase, but not that much to where he wouldn’t have hung me out for the greater good of his group, so just chose to stay on the bottom with Michael. We had a great chance at winning the thing, but we got disconnected in the middle of three and four. I don’t know if the 11 laid off of him, but we disconnected and let the 9 and 43 get a big run. Mine was just kind of a little bit too late. I’ll look at it probably pick at a few things I probably should have done different, wish I would have done different, but it’s easy to say that now. Overall, it was a decent day. It just stinks to be that close to our first win of the season.”
Chase Elliott Grabs Thrilling Talladega Victory, Advances in NASCAR Playoffs
Always the unquestionable fan favorite at NASCAR’s famed Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Georgia-native Chase Elliott made a last-lap pass to claim the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 victory Sunday afternoon – having to better one of his best friends, Ryan Blaney, to earn the first automatic bid into the next round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
RELATED PEOPLE
NXS: AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity Series playoff race at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger won Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Allmendinger edged out Sam Mayer in the final stretch and went on to score the victory. Rounding out the top five were Sam Mayer in second, Landon Cassill in third, Ryan Sieg in fourth and Josh Berry in fifth. With...
Daytona 1 Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 Cars Racing Show for Third Year in a Row
CARS Racing Show is proud to announce Daytona 1 as the presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. The two-day event will be held January 6-7, 2023, at Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC. Hickory is in the heart of racing country, and a spot that has launched many racing careers.
Justin Allgaier Finishes 30th at Talladega
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-60):. ● Justin Allgaier started 31st and finished 31st. ● The driver of the No. 62 Beard Oil Distributing Chevrolet...
Usac & Nascar Announce New Partnership in Youth Racing; 9 Championship Races Slated in 2023 In Conjunction With Nascar Cup Event
In an effort to continue to grow the motorsports community and offer unique opportunities to kids and families, USAC and NASCAR have teamed up to form the NASCAR Youth Series, which will debut as the quarter midget series brand starting in 2023. This new series will be recognized as a NASCAR Regional Series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late Speeding Penalty Spoils Keselowski’s Hopes at Talladega
A late speeding penalty was too much to overcome for Brad Keselowski Sunday afternoon, in what was one of the more calm races Talladega Superspeedway has seen in recent years. The six-time Talladega winner was in the mix late, riding third with 50 to go in the Kohler Generators Ford. He held that position for a number of laps until the final green-flag pit cycle of the afternoon, which in Keselowski’s case came with 28 to go. He was penalized for speeding upon entry to pit road and was forced to serve a pass-through penalty.
Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Uneventful day on our Sunseeker Camaro. We tried to play it smart and stay out of what I thought would be the inevitable big one, but it just never happened. That’s like the first time in about eleven super speedway races that we haven’t had a big one. But, I’ve been successful being smart in these races. Eventually, it’s going to getcha, but I’ll play that game more times than not.”
Transcript: Chase Elliott (Media Center) - Talladega Superspeedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our race winner, Chase Elliott. We will start with questions for Chase. Q. A couple Playoff drivers, Hamlin, Blaney, said they had one eye on winning the race, but also the bigger picture in the points. What was your mindset in the final laps?
Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Including the 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 to Move Ahead One Week in 2023
Race of Champions Series management, in conjunction with Lake Erie Speedway have adjusted the dates for the 2023 version Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, the new dates will be Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17. “We have been looking at making this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AJ Allmendinger Earns Elusive Superspeedway Win, Advances in NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs
Three times A.J. Allmendinger has led the white flag lap on a superspeedway track and not been able to lead that next lap to earn the big trophy. On Saturday, the veteran waited and pulled ahead of the field in the final feet coming to the Sparks 300 checkered flag at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and edged 19-year old Sam Mayer by .015-second – about three feet - in a photo finish to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at NASCAR’s biggest track.
Chandler Smith Finishes 14th at Talladega
Coming into Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, the plan for Chandler Smith and the No. 18 iBUYPOWER team was to collect as many stage points as possible in the opening two stanzas, ride around in the Final Stage to avoid the carnage and leave the Alabama track with as large of points cushion as they could heading to the cutoff race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.
Early Crash Leaves Burton 36th At Talladega
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang made an early exit from Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway after a drafting push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t produce the desired result and sent the No. 21 Mustang slamming into the outside wall. Burton was running around...
Stewart-Haas Racing: YellaWood 500 from Talladega
Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 5th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 188 of 188 laps) ● Aric Almirola (Started 4th, Finished 14th...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0