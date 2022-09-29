ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

AG Frosh charges 6 people for roles in fentanyl drug enterprise

By Rushaad Hayward
 4 days ago
Six defendants have been charged for their participation in a criminal organization, as announced by Attorney General Brian Frosh.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts.

The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, 36-year-old Darvin McCoy, 27-year-old Maleik Moody, 23-year-old Trayvon Guest, 34-year-old Rymek Mill Milligan, and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding.

Investigation from early September 2021 through June 2022 showed that Fulton and McCoy were directing an operation to distribute large amounts of fentanyl in Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County.

This process included re-distributors like Moody, Milligan, and Guest. Detectives watched hundreds of hand-to-hand drug transactions take place throughout the course of the investigation.

Investigators also linked these fentanyl sales to several overdoses in Maryland and surrounding areas.

In addition to seizing more than two kilograms of fentanyl, six handguns were also recovered.

“These individuals operated a sophisticated criminal operation selling fentanyl in multiple counties,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Fentanyl has quickly become more and more prevalent in our communities, and we know that the deadly fentanyl these individuals peddled led to several overdoses in Maryland. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to shut down these violent organizations and help end the destruction caused by addiction and overdose.”

