Naples, FL

petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.

