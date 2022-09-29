Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Video shows Hurricane Ian rage over Fort Myers Beach
A video taken in Fort Myers Beach last week shows Hurricane Ian raging over Fort Myers Beach and inundating streets.
petapixel.com
Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian
Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marconews.com
Live Updates: FPL updates power restoration efforts; Collier schools reopening Thursday
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. 5:10 p.m. | FGCU sets up call center to aid students, staff. Although the FGCU...
Bonita Springs community rallies around café owner who lost everything in Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The community of Bonita Springs is rallying around each other as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Ian. People have lost everything in the area, from cars, homes and boats. Others have lost businesses they have worked hard to built up, including the Green Cup Cafe, started two years ago, during the […]
WSVN-TV
DeSantis defends timing of Lee County officials’ evacuation ahead of Hurricane Ian
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Lee County officials acted appropriately when they issued their first mandatory evacuations on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall on the state, and a day after several neighboring counties issued their orders. “They were following the data, and...
flkeysnews.com
Is it still standing in Sanibel? Landmark a symbol among the Hurricane Ian devastation
The destruction in Southwest Florida has been seared into our minds. The splintered buildings. The washed-out roads. The torn lives. The barrier islands of Lee County were hit especially hard, as Hurricane Ian made its deadly assault across the coast and state. Sanibel Island, with its crumpled causeway, has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Broward Humane Society assists Ian-ravaged shelters amid animal flights to other states
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The “ruff” rescues continue for dozens of pets in the west coast of Florida, days after local shelters were left without resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Good Karma Pet Rescue returned from a rescue run to Fort Myers. They dropped up...
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
Click10.com
Facebook post for help during Hurricane Ian answered by family who rescued 87-year-old man
NAPLES, Fla. – Heather Donlan is extremely grateful for what strangers did for her elderly father, who was in need of help during Hurricane Ian. “It’s extraordinary,” she said. “What they did in the middle of the storm for my family, it shows the goodness is there.”
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
Bonita Beach Rd. residents asked to vacate for health, safety reasons
The department's Nicole Hornberger says they are encouraging homeowners to leave after they clean up their homes due to certain safety precautions.
Bay News 9
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
Comments / 0