Thunder Guard Luguentz Dort won't Suit Up For Remainder Of Season
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort could miss some time after suffering a concussion in practice on Sunday. According to Joe Mussatto, Thunder beat writer for the Oklahoman, Dort was placed in the league’s concussion protocol. The Thunder starter will likely miss a chunk of the preseason, if not...
This Took Blake Griffin Aback Upon Joining Celtics As Free Agent
Blake Griffin probably isn’t surprised by much in the NBA anymore. After all, the 2022-23 campaign will mark the Celtics newcomer’s 14th season in the league. With this in mind, Griffin’s review of his transition to Boston is pretty telling. After a season-plus in Brooklyn, Griffin last...
NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Seriously Considered’ Making This Russell Westbrook Trade
Had it not been for some second-guessing from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Russell Westbrook might have started the 2022-23 NBA season with a different team. Westbrook, who’s played with four teams dating back to the 2018-19 campaign, at no point looked like a good fit with the Purple and Gold in his first season in Los Angeles. The underwhelming season cast doubt over Westbrook’s future with the Lakers, as did the organization’s offseason moves for fellow veteran point guards Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schröder.
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
How Celtics Newcomer Blake Griffin Already Made Team History
Blake Griffin has yet to play a regular-season game with Boston, but he’s already done something no Celtics player has ever done before. Griffin, who officially joined the C’s on Monday, is set to rock a jersey number previously unworn by a Celtic, an impressive feat given the 23 (!) numbers retired to the TD Garden rafters.
Taylor Hall Injury: Latest On Bruins Forward; Who Takes His Place?
Taylor Hall’s injury might be more serious than the Bruins originally thought. The forward suffered an upper-body ailment in Boston’s 4-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game that both Hall and Fabian Lysell — who also was injured during the game — may miss a day or two of practice, which was the best-case scenario.
Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
This Aspect Of Blake Griffin Signing Encouraging Amid Celtics Drama
Apparently, Blake Griffin wasn’t scared off by the Celtics’ current drama. In fact, it sounds like the organization’s culture, at least as it surrounds actual on-court basketball, is one of the reasons he joined the Green. Griffin is a far cry from the six-time All-Star he was...
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
Antonio Brown Seemingly Takes Shot At Tom Brady In Instagram Post
Antonio Brown continued his run of harassment, and this time he seemingly went after Tom Brady. A disturbing video of the former NFL wide receiver apparently exposing himself to pool-goers in a Dubai hotel pool leaked Saturday. The video, obtained by the New York Post, shows a bare-naked Brown roughhousing with a woman in the pool at Armani Hotel Dubai and putting his backside in her face. The clip concludes with Brown lifting himself from the pool and exposing himself to other guests.
NFL・
How Blake Griffin Envisions Fitting In With Celtics After Signing Deal
Blake Griffin isn’t the same high-flying dunk artist he was early in his NBA career. He knows that. The Celtics presumably do, too. And that’s OK, because Griffin is open-minded about his role this season after signing a one-year contract with Boston. “Just some stability off the bench,”...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Lose Tight Preseason Matchup Against Devils
The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday night. The Bruins move to 2-2 in the preseason, and the Devils move up to 4-1. It was a one-sided affair at Prudential Center on Monday. The Devils went up early in the first period with a goal from Tomas Tatar at 10:55 in the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery wanted to see what a potential third and fourth line could do, and there were more missed opportunities than they would likely have wished for. Boston appeared to tie the game with 6:56 left in the third period, but the goal was called back due to interference on New Jersey goaltender Vitek Vanecek by Bruins forward A.J. Greer. The Bruins had 24 shots on the night, but that was their biggest scoring chance against the Devils.
Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
MLB・
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
76ers Fans Not Welcoming Toward Ben Simmons In Nets Debut
Ben Simmons is back playing basketball for the first time since the 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference semifinals. But, Philadelphia fans weren’t enthused to see their former star return at Barclays Center. Simmons got the start with Kevin Durant and...
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Rachel Nichols Finally Addresses Maria Taylor Incident, ESPN Exit
As she embarks on the next chapter of her television career, Rachel Nichols is finally answering to what went down at her previous stop. Nichols, who recently was hired by Showtime Basketball as a producer and host, appeared on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast and addressed her comments about former colleague Maria Taylor and her ensuing departure from ESPN. The host caught heat for criticizing the network’s diversity history as it related to Taylor replacing her as ESPN’s host for the 2020 NBA Finals.
Watch Rams’ Bobby Wagner Smoke Protester Who Stormed Field
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is not one for theatrics. Just before halftime of the Rams’ “Monday Night Football” matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, a fan stormed the field and ran around holding a pink smoke bomb. As he made his was around the Los Angeles sideline, Wagner decided to put an end to the show and absolutely cream the guy.
NFL・
Dez Bryant Weighs In On Crucial Incomplete Pass In Packers-Patriots
Dez Bryant knows a thing or two about what is and isn’t a catch, so it’s no surprise he weighed in during the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers game. With the game tied at 24, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw the ball downfield...
Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
