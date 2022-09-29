Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans prepare to say goodbye to a Westeros legend as the show gets into a tense battle with ‘Rings of Power’
While most audiences are simply basking in the joy of having two of their favorite fantasy stories on live-action in the form of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power, Amazon and HBO have been fighting a discreet war behind the curtains over the dominion of the streaming sphere.
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s best character showed up, kicked ass, and died
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Networks Go Dark For Some Viewers
ABC, ESPN, and some other Disney networks are dark for some viewers and they're making their presence felt on social media. Dish Network and Sling TV both decided not to renew the carriage agreement for those channels. Other included channels are FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. A new deal had to be struck by all of these parties by September 30th. Dish Network is no stranger to just dealing with the blackouts to get the deal they want. However, it's college football Saturday in the United States, so a lot of people have gotten up and turned on their TVs to the sight of a blank screen. Dish Network told Variety that Disney is asking for $1 billion more than the last agreement. Both sides are creating leverage and millions of users are going to have to figure out how to watch their favorite games and shows in the meantime. Check out the best posts down below.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Begins Filming
Work on Prime Video's second trip to Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially underway. Prime Video announced Monday that The Rings of Power began production on its second season at its new headquarters at Bray Studios outside of London. Additional filming will take place in New Zealand, where The Ring of Power shot its first season. A recent Nielsen ratings report showed The Rings of Power ahead of epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon. The Rings of Power topped the streaming charts with 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its first two episodes, which were released on the same day.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
ComicBook
Skyrim Fans Are Greatly Upset With Latest Switch Release
Longtime fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim have found themselves quite upset with Bethesda's latest release of the game on Nintendo Switch. This past week, yet another re-release of Skyrim came about. And while new versions of the popular RPG have been coming about for quite some time, this release happened to be Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which is something that Switch owners have been requesting for quite some time. Despite these requests, the reason that so many fans are baffled by this edition of the title comes with its price and overall performance.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sharpe's Siege Free Online
Cast: Sean Bean Daragh O'Malley Abigail Cruttenden James Laurenson Féodor Atkine. Sharpe, with his new commanding officer, is sent to capture a castle when news comes of locals who will rise against Bonaparte. However, he is somewhat distracted by thoughts of his wife whom he was forced to leave while stricken with fever.
Popculture
HBO Max Canceled Kevin Smith's Upcoming TV Show
The animation industry was rocked by cancellations this summer, including some existing shows and some that were still in development. One that might have flown under the radar was a DC Comics adaptation involving filmmaker Kevin Smith called Strange Adventures. Smith explained how the show had been canceled during his podcast Hollywood Babble-On back in August.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
ComicBook
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Comments / 1