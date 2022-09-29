Read full article on original website
The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen
The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
Max Fried Forced to Leave Game Early Friday for the Atlanta Braves
Max Fried had to leave the game early Friday night for the Atlanta Braves, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. Fried had been pitching well in the first game of a series versus the New York Mets that could go a long way towards determining who will win the National League East. Fried had allowed one run, a run that wouldn’t have scored if Eddie Rosario had come up with a catchable ball that allowed Jeff McNeil to score in five innings. The Braves have stated that Fried had to leave the game due to illness. The team has not stated if they expect him to make his next and last start of the regular season next week.
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
This Took Blake Griffin Aback Upon Joining Celtics As Free Agent
Blake Griffin probably isn’t surprised by much in the NBA anymore. After all, the 2022-23 campaign will mark the Celtics newcomer’s 14th season in the league. With this in mind, Griffin’s review of his transition to Boston is pretty telling. After a season-plus in Brooklyn, Griffin last...
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Clayton Holmes was Unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday
Clayton Holmes was unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Holmes is dealing with a shoulder strain that required a cortisone shot. The Yankees haven’t stated when they believe Holmes might be able to return to the team. The good news is that...
How Celtics Newcomer Blake Griffin Already Made Team History
Blake Griffin has yet to play a regular-season game with Boston, but he’s already done something no Celtics player has ever done before. Griffin, who officially joined the C’s on Monday, is set to rock a jersey number previously unworn by a Celtic, an impressive feat given the 23 (!) numbers retired to the TD Garden rafters.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rolls Past Sleepwalking Rays
The Boston Red Sox opened their final series of the 2022 season with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston improved to 76-84, while Tampa Bay fell to 86-74. You can check out the full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Red Sox offense only needed two...
Patriots Bring Back Jamie Collins For Fourth New England Stint
After a string of shaky performances by their off-the-ball linebackers, the New England Patriots placed another call to an old friend. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins re-signed with the Patriots on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter. It was not specified whether Collins is joining New England’s 53-man roster...
Red Sox Reliever Hopes To Hear From Chaim Bloom This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have a sizable list of impending free agents once this dismal season comes to a close next week. Xander Bogaerts, if he decides to opt-out of his contract, will obviously headline the group that also features Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Michael Wacha. Further down on the list after those names is Matt Strahm, who has proven to be a reliable and versatile arm in his first season in Boston.
Angels 3B Anthony Rendon Returning to Lineup on Monday
According to NBC Sports Edge’s official Twitter, the Los Angeles Angels have activated star third baseman Anthony Rendon from the restricted list. He will be in the lineup for Monday’s contest against the Oakland Athletics. Rendon has been sidelined since June 14 due to right wrist surgery. The...
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Ends Final Road Trip With Loss To Blue Jays
The Red Sox ended their final road trip of the 2022 season with a 6-3 loss against the Blue Jays. Boston fell to 75-84, while Toronto moved to 90-69. You can check out the full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Michael Wacha’s final start — or final two starts...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Out To Begin Final Series
Three games are all that separate the Red Sox from the offseason. It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Boston, which reached the American League Championship Series in 2021 and now sits in last place in the AL East, but the club has an opportunity to finish strong this week against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Alex Verdugo Celebrates His Mexican Heritage With Walk-Up Song
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we caught up with Alex Verdugo earlier this week to talk about how he celebrates his culture and why representation is important to him and the community. The Boston Red Sox outfielder shared the special meaning behind his walk-up song and goes on to...
Eric Hosmer Activated From Injured List, Not In Lineup For Red Sox
Eric Hosmer may get a chance to play before this season ends Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the final series of the 2022 season. Hosmer was activated from the injured list Monday, and while he is not in the lineup, there’s a chance the veteran first baseman should get in the lineup before the season is over.
Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Sit
The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet for the final time this season Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The visitors’ superstar left side of the infield is not in the starting lineup for the matinee matchup north of the border. Yu Chang is set to start at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, while Bobby Dalbec will replace Rafael Devers at third base. Alex Verdugo, another Red Sox lineup regular, also will start the day on the bench as Abraham Almonte mans right field.
Chaim Bloom Explains Red Sox Bullpen Approach For 2023
The Red Sox have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one major question is how they will fix the bullpen. Boston’s relievers saw a lot of action throughout the 2022 campaign between injuries and recalling players from Triple-A Worcester due to instability. There was a revolving door of set-up guys, closers and just anyone who could be relied upon to keep the game close in later innings.
