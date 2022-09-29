Rick and Morty has officially gone beyond the halfway point of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has further explored Rick's new arsenal and tech upgrades since we have last seen him in a full fight! Previous seasons had established that Rick had modified his body to the point where he could be ready for anything that would come his way. But as the newest season of the series made him his most vulnerable ever following the events seen in the premiere, it's almost as if Rick has gone even further to make sure he could be ready for even bigger problems.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO