Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's MCU Debut
The final trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived Monday morning, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most in-depth look at the follow-up yet. That includes extended glances at Tenoch Huerta's Prince Namor, even including a handful of action-packed fight sequences. Suffice to say, social media was quickly lit ablaze as fans celebrated the beloved character's imminent arrival.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
Bond producer reveals age of next actor who will play 007, seemingly ruling out two favourites
James Bond producer Michael G Wilson has revealed the age of the actor who will next play the British spy.Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in four Bond films in total.Now, speculation surrounds who will be cast in the role for future films. According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, this actor is yet to be decided. Despite this, it’s frequently reported that Bridgerton...
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Report: Another Sign That WWE SmackDown Star Is Switching Back to Old Persona
One of NXT's standout gimmicks is set to join the WWE SmackDown roster. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, is now listed as LA Knight on WWE's internal roster. Dupri has been teasing a return to his NXT gimmick on recent episodes of SmackDown, seemingly twitching after hearing "LA" and making particular note of the word "night" in a recent backstage promo. Those teases culminated in this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, which featured Knight turning on Mace and Mansoor backstage. He shoved Mansoor to the ground while lecturing the faction, citing frustrations with their focus on posing instead of winning championships.
WWE
Interview With the Vampire Star Sam Reid on the "Fun" of Playing Lestat, Bringing Anne Rice's Beloved Character to Life
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is finally here, bringing to the small screen the eagerly anticipated adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name and giving fans a fresh take on the source material as well as one of its most beloved characters — vampire Lestat de Lioncourt. Played by Sam Reid in the series, Lestat isn't the titular vampire being interviewed (that would be Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson), but he's very much a larger-than-life figure and one that has a major role in the rest of the books in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series. And for Reid, playing Lestat has proven to be the most fun thing to do.
Emancipation Trailer Starring Will Smith Released by Apple TV
Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for Emancipation, starring Will Smith as a runaway slave on the run to freedom. From filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and Apple Original Films (The Tragedy of Macbeth, CODA), Smith stars as "Whipper Peter," on a five-day trek through the swamps of Louisiana to reach Lincoln's army. "There are many ways to die in a swamp," a man warns Peter. "There are many ways to die here," responds Peter, who adds: "I will not be afraid. What can a mere man do to me?" Watch the trailer below.
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
Fan-favorite Marvel Movie Trilogy Now Streaming on Hulu
Marvel fans have something to smile about this weekend as one of the company's most beloved trilogies makes its way to a new streaming home. Blade is now playing over at Hulu along with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. It's a fun time to get into a little vampire action with Wesley Snipes. Over the past 20 years, the Daywalker has only grown more popular with audiences. A lot of Marvel Studios critics argue that the massively-successful movie franchise could learn a thing or two from this old trilogy. With the Blade movie being shaken up after the director left the project, Marvel fans could end up crowding around their TVs for a trip down memory lane this weekend.
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
NCIS Sets First Ever Crossover Event for CBS Shows
CBS's popular NCIS franchise is getting a massive crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, all three shows in the NCIS franchise — NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will crossover with one another for the first time ever in January. This three-way crossover comes after a crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i last month. Per the report, this triple crossover will see the agents from each show teaming up as they attempt to take down a mysterious and highly trained hitman who has several of their own as his targets. The big three-way crossover episodes are currently in production and the exact episode air date has not yet been revealed.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Invincible Rick
Rick and Morty has officially gone beyond the halfway point of the sixth season, and the newest episode of the series has further explored Rick's new arsenal and tech upgrades since we have last seen him in a full fight! Previous seasons had established that Rick had modified his body to the point where he could be ready for anything that would come his way. But as the newest season of the series made him his most vulnerable ever following the events seen in the premiere, it's almost as if Rick has gone even further to make sure he could be ready for even bigger problems.
Glenn Line Was Norman Reedus' Idea on The Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead's "Lockdown" midseason premiere. The eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead hasn't forgotten Glenn (Steven Yeun). "Acheron: Part I" saw a clash between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when he told her she won't put him down like a dog "like Glenn was." In "Hunted," the sight of Negan's blood-dripping crowbar evoked images of Glenn's death at the end of Negan's "vampire bat" Lucille. And on Sunday's premiere of the final eight episodes, titled "Lockdown," the latest mention of Glenn happened during a scene between Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus).
Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Arrival Parody
Rick and Morty and released the first preview for Season 6 Episode 7, which will apparently include a parody of Denis Villeneuve's Academy Award-nominated sci-fi/drama film, Arrival. As you can clearly see in the preview footage, the Rick and Morty episode will see Earth invaded by a mysterious alien armada. Morty tries to deny the latest planet-threatening calamity has anything to do with him – but needless to say, at this point he has trouble convincing those around him that it's true.
