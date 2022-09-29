ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals (With Toys) Are A Thing — For a Limited Time, That Is

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lBUs_0iFeJDe600

Hey guys, we’ve got some news that’s sure to make your inner child’s heart smile. McDonald’s is bringing back some of its most popular figurines in a new adult Happy Meal. Yes, that’s right, adult Happy Meals will soon become a thing – but, for a limited time only.

Beginning October 3, you’ll be able to order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which includes your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, and a classic McDonald’s character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, or newcomer Cactus Buddy. Each order will be served in a specially designed Happy Meal box reminiscent of the throwback boxes of the past.

McDonald’s fans can dig deeper into the nostalgia by ordering their adult Happy Meals through the McDonald’s app. Fans who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered for a chance to win limited-edition CPFM x McD’s merch . Merchandise will also be made available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com starting on October 3 at 11 a.m. ET for a limited-time time.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer in a press release announcing the news. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

The McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal, which will be available until October 30, arrives as a collaboration between the fast food chain and the Cactus Plant Flea Market streetwear brand and is a larger part of McDonald’s fan-pleasing expansion into celebrity meals and brand collaborations. Past McDonald’s partnerships include BTS, Saweetie, Mariah Carey, J Balvin, and Travis Scott.

There have also been rumors that McDonald’s could be bringing back its iconic Halloween buckets for the fall season. So be sure to stay tuned for that.

