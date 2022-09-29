ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Coatesville’s ChesLen Preserve Marks Millions in New Conservation Investments

 4 days ago

Conservation leaders and elected officials at ChesLen Preserve.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Members of the local land conservation community gathered with elected officials at ChesLen Preserve earlier this week to celebrate successfully championing $640 million in new investments in conservation, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News

The funds are a part of this year’s state budget and will pay for clean water, parks, and recreation. 

Most of the attendees of the Growing Greener 3 Celebration also took the opportunity to enjoy an old-fashioned hay ride around the preserve. 

Co-hosts of the event included Brandywine Conservancy, Brandywine Red Clay Alliance, French and Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, Legacy Land and Water Partners, and Natural Lands, among others. 

State Sen. Carolyn Comitta of West Chester, State Rep. Dianne Herrin of West Chester, and Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell were among the officials present for the celebration. 

Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands, noted that these kind of monetary injections do not happen often. 

“It is truly extraordinary,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, state representatives and senators.” 

Meanwhile, Bill Gladden, of the French and Pickering Creek Conservation Trust, commented on the many benefits of conservation. 

“A pound of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said. 

Read more about ChesLen Preserve in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 1

guest
4d ago

Ches len preserve is an abomination. I remember when it was truly a natural wilderness area. Now it’s like a city park planted in the middle of the country. You can’t even let your dogs run free there. Sad to see what it’s become.

Reply
2
 

