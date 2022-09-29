Coatesville’s ChesLen Preserve Marks Millions in New Conservation Investments

Conservation leaders and elected officials at ChesLen Preserve. Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Members of the local land conservation community gathered with elected officials at ChesLen Preserve earlier this week to celebrate successfully championing $640 million in new investments in conservation, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

The funds are a part of this year’s state budget and will pay for clean water, parks, and recreation.

Most of the attendees of the Growing Greener 3 Celebration also took the opportunity to enjoy an old-fashioned hay ride around the preserve.

Co-hosts of the event included Brandywine Conservancy, Brandywine Red Clay Alliance, French and Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, Legacy Land and Water Partners, and Natural Lands, among others.

State Sen. Carolyn Comitta of West Chester, State Rep. Dianne Herrin of West Chester, and Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell were among the officials present for the celebration.

Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands, noted that these kind of monetary injections do not happen often.

“It is truly extraordinary,” he said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, state representatives and senators.”

Meanwhile, Bill Gladden, of the French and Pickering Creek Conservation Trust, commented on the many benefits of conservation.

“A pound of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said.