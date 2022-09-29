NORVELL: Congratulations to Wake Forest. I'd say it was a hard-fought game, a game of swings. They did a nice job of coming in and being able to execute, doing the things necessary to win the game. Disappointed. I thought our guys, especially there in the first half, really started almost pressing when we had a little bit of adversity that showed up, did a lot of uncharacteristic things, uncharacteristic mistakes showing up. Way too many penalties. Turnovers, balls were in jeopardy. You look at the third down situations on both sides, they did a really good job in those critical down situations. I think they were 13 out of 21 of third and fourth downs. Obviously we were not as good, we were not able to extend drives. Untimely mistakes, negatives, which really hurt us from being able to establish the rhythm that we wanted to have. There late, had to kind of push, really push the ball. I thought our guys did battle back. I thought they did show heart. I thought they were fighting through. We made some mistakes throughout that game that you just cannot have to beat a good team. That's a good team. It's a very experienced team. It's one that doesn't beat themselves. They don't turn the ball over. They executed and made tough catches in critical situations. We lost our focus in times of adversity, which is something we've really made some very positive strides on you hear over the course of last year. Today that showed up. There's a lot of things that we're going to have to do to continue to improve. But I still believe in the football team. I told them, I knew we would find ourselves in a position there in the fourth quarter to have an opportunity to go win the game. Ultimately we didn't make the plays necessary to be able to finish it. Those guys absolutely responded throughout the game. Just too many mistakes on our end to beat a good team.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO