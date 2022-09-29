ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway

FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
WNEM

Fire crews find body while responding to fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
whmi.com

Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today

A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
abc12.com

Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
The Flint Journal

Report of 2 shot in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
My Magic GR

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
labroots.com

Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
