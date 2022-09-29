Read full article on original website
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
WNEM
Fire crews find body while responding to fire
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
WNEM
Bay City announces retirement of public safety director following complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced its public safety director, Michael Cecchini, is retiring. This comes after Cecchini was placed on administrative leave following a complaint from a Bay City resident. The complaint stems from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in...
whmi.com
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
Michigan firefighters find body in burning field
DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
abc12.com
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini announces retirement amid assault allegations
BAY CITY, MI — After 16 years in the position and amid controversy in his recent interactions with some teens, Michael J. Cecchini is retiring as director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety. Cecchini announced his retirement plans to city officials on Sunday, Oct. 2, said Bay...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
Flint’s $300 water credits applied to accounts, including thousands that were past-due
FLINT, MI -- If there’s not a $300 credit on your home water account, it’s time to call City Hall. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said on Monday, Oct. 3, that the city has applied the long-talked-about credits to 28,057 residential customer accounts in Flint, including roughly 12,000 with past-due balances.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
labroots.com
Five Years Later, Flint, Michigan Residents Suffer from Depression and PTSD
In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, a team of researchers led by Duke University investigated the long-term psychological ramifications on Flint, Michigan residents five years after the Flint drinking water was proclaimed lead-free, which occurred on January 24, 2017. This came after tens of thousands of Flint children and adults were exposed to disinfection products, unsafe levels of bacteria, a neurotoxicant, and lead when the city of Flint switched the source of its water supply on April 25, 2014, from the Detroit River and Lake Huron to the Flint River and failed to properly treat the water supply. The results of the unsafe drinking water put these children and adults at larger risk for mental health problems, cognitive defects, and additional health problems later in life.
