Jeffersontown, KY

2 people found dead near Jeffersontown identified

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Louisville police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers responded to a report of a person down in a vehicle in the 9400 block of Doral Court near Jeffersontown about 9 a.m.

A man was found dead outside the vehicle when police arrived. A woman was also found dead inside the vehicle, Ellis said.

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Marlene Blandon Chamorro and 56-year-old Fidel Lara-Ruiz, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said. The release said both victims died of asphyxia.

Ellis said police are working to determine the relationship between the two. The case has not yet been classified as a homicide.

This story will be updated .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2 people found dead near Jeffersontown identified

Comments / 2

 

