Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
‘Keep pounding for football, not each other’: Another fight breaks out during Panthers game
Queen City News obtained video of what appear to be two fans attacking one another.
NFL
Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury
There is concern that Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Although Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had no update on Williams' status following the game, Hackett told reporters that...
Week 5 NFL power rankings: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?
The Eagles are the league's only unbeaten team and retain the No. 1 slot, but there's quite a list of pursuers vying to check in right behind them.
Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game
The countdown is on to the Packers first ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams
Big plays and dominant defense told the victorious story for the San Francisco 49ers. On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9, on Monday night. It...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Breece Hall has taken over
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 4's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets, talk about which players are deserving of an upgrade on their Madden ratings, and debut Cap or No Cap!
NFL
Steelers expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback
After catching a glimpse of its future at quarterback last Sunday, Pittsburgh will begin the Kenny Pickett era in Week 5. The Steelers are expected to move forward with Pickett as their starting QB, replacing veteran Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source. Pittsburgh will...
NFL
Deebo Samuel ignites 49ers' win with 57-yard tackle-breaking touchdown: 'Breaking tackles is something I do all the time'
As a Jimmy Garoppolo pass went high into the Bay Area evening, it seemed destined for a Derion Kendrick interception. Instead, it was the preamble to 57 yards of Deebo Samuel brilliance. The 49ers wideout skied up for Garoppolo's throw before weaving and rumbling through would-be Rams tacklers on his...
NFL
Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions
Matt Rhule entered his third season with the Panthers atop perhaps the warmest seat in the NFL. It has only gotten hotter after Rhule's Panthers have won just one of their first four games. Carolina's performance in Sunday's loss to Arizona was a new low point of the campaign, as the Panthers were outgained 338-220 in yards, converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts and fell to the Cardinals in a game that was more lopsided than the 26-16 final score indicated.
NFL
Broncos LB Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery, will miss multiple weeks
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus in his injured knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Though the Broncos will be without their prized free-agent pass rusher for multiple weeks, there...
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel rules out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for Week 5 game vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday for the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets due to the concussion that Tagovailoa suffered on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. "This is something that is too early to give a definitely timeline,"...
NFL
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins denies grabbing Bills QB Josh Allen near groin, appealing $13,261 fine
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins plans to appeal a $13,261 fine for grabbing Bills quarterback Josh Allen near the groin area in a pile last Sunday -- an act Wilkins denies, sources say. Allen was upset after the play, ripping off Wilkins' helmet and drawing a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary...
NFL
The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles' Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL's top defender?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- The NFC East is the best division in football as expected ... Wait, what?. -- Who's up and who's down after Week 4?. --...
NFL
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on whether he'll bench Baker Mayfield: 'I don't think it's right to speak on it right now'
In the wake of the Carolina Panthers' third loss of the season, a 26-16 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, some think it's time to ask about what changes can be made to help the team do better long term. But when asked after the game Sunday afternoon, head coach Matt...
NFL
Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety
The urgency of the NFL's most recent concussion crisis was underscored by the timing of the announcement that changes to its protocol are coming soon: on a Saturday evening, less than 48 hours after Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher, with the investigation into the care he received just a week ago still ongoing, with one doctor already fired by the Players Association.
NFL
Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Cordarrelle Patterson's strange absence in Atlanta's Week 4 win has an explanation that will force the dynamic playmaker out of action for a while. Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.
NFL
Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed with Dales ahead of official inactives that Kamara will miss the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Kamara was officially among New Orleans' seven inactives.
NFL
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) has chance to return late in 2022 season
The Los Angeles Chargers will leave the light on for star left tackle Rashawn Slater. The second-year All-Pro is set to have surgery to repair his distal biceps (the tendon that connects the biceps muscle to the forearm bones) early this week, sources say, and he faces a recovery time of three-to-four months. While the initial thought publicly was that the blindside protector for quarterback Justin Herbert would be out for the season, that now might not be the case.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 INJURIES. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the...
