Cincinnati, OH

NFL

NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion evaluation during Week 3 game vs. Bills

The NFL Players Association has terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check during Miami's game against the Bills on Sept. 25, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The NFLPA cited several factors in terminating the...
MIAMI, FL
NFL

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

There is concern that Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Although Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he had no update on Williams' status following the game, Hackett told reporters that...
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Breece Hall has taken over

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 4's top performers, give you their five biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday, go over waiver wire targets, talk about which players are deserving of an upgrade on their Madden ratings, and debut Cap or No Cap!
NFL
NFL

Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions

Matt Rhule entered his third season with the Panthers atop perhaps the warmest seat in the NFL. It has only gotten hotter after Rhule's Panthers have won just one of their first four games. Carolina's performance in Sunday's loss to Arizona was a new low point of the campaign, as the Panthers were outgained 338-220 in yards, converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts and fell to the Cardinals in a game that was more lopsided than the 26-16 final score indicated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Broncos LB Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery, will miss multiple weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus in his injured knee and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Though the Broncos will be without their prized free-agent pass rusher for multiple weeks, there...
DENVER, CO
NFL
NFL

Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

The urgency of the NFL's most recent concussion crisis was underscored by the timing of the announcement that changes to its protocol are coming soon: on a Saturday evening, less than 48 hours after Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher, with the investigation into the care he received just a week ago still ongoing, with one doctor already fired by the Players Association.
NFL
NFL

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Cordarrelle Patterson's strange absence in Atlanta's Week 4 win has an explanation that will force the dynamic playmaker out of action for a while. Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (rib) won't play vs. Vikings in London

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't be taking the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed with Dales ahead of official inactives that Kamara will miss the Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Kamara was officially among New Orleans' seven inactives.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) has chance to return late in 2022 season

The Los Angeles Chargers will leave the light on for star left tackle Rashawn Slater. The second-year All-Pro is set to have surgery to repair his distal biceps (the tendon that connects the biceps muscle to the forearm bones) early this week, sources say, and he faces a recovery time of three-to-four months. While the initial thought publicly was that the blindside protector for quarterback Justin Herbert would be out for the season, that now might not be the case.
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 2-2-0 INJURIES. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the...
NFL

