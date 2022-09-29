Matt Rhule entered his third season with the Panthers atop perhaps the warmest seat in the NFL. It has only gotten hotter after Rhule's Panthers have won just one of their first four games. Carolina's performance in Sunday's loss to Arizona was a new low point of the campaign, as the Panthers were outgained 338-220 in yards, converted just 2 of 10 third-down attempts and fell to the Cardinals in a game that was more lopsided than the 26-16 final score indicated.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO