ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend

The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by 39 points in a 49-10 romp on Saturday, and based on social media posts and discussions I was having during the game with my Land-Grant Holy Land family, it’s obvious that I’m not the only grumpy old Buckeye out there.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football

When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
College Basketball
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Louisville, OH
Columbus, OH
Basketball
City
Massillon, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5

We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?. Lets take a look at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Usa Basketball#March Madness#Basketball Player#The Scarlet Gray#Jackson High School#The Oregon Ducks
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today

Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Rutgers Scarlet Knight

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ryan Day’s squad will look to remain unbeaten and keep the good times rolling coming off a big 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Rutgers, who joined the Big Ten back in 2014, and has not had any luck against Ohio State since. The Buckeyes are 8-0 over the Scarlet Knights, and have outscored the B1G East foe 428-88 overall across those prior eight meetings.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Controversy

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated interaction on the field during Saturday night's game in Columbus. Things got heated between Day and Schiano following a late hit on an Ohio State player who was running down the sideline. Schiano went after Day. Elsewhere...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Rutgers

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy