Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Legendary Ohio State Athletics Figure Died Over Weekend
The Ohio State Buckeyes athletics community is mourning the loss of a legendary figure on Monday. Phyllis Bailey, one of the biggest driving forces in the advancement of women's sports, died peacefully over the weekend, Ohio State announced. "By the time Bailey was named an Assistant Athletics Director in 1975...
Ohio State makes history; Two women crowned royalty at Homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Rutgers
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by 39 points in a 49-10 romp on Saturday, and based on social media posts and discussions I was having during the game with my Land-Grant Holy Land family, it’s obvious that I’m not the only grumpy old Buckeye out there.
How Paul Chryst’s firing affects Ohio State football
When talking about the Big Ten West, no program has been more consistent than Wisconsin. They have been the main threat to the Ohio State football program from the West since divisions were created back in 2014. But the Badgers haven’t been able to beat the Buckeyes in big spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Miyan Williams’ record day was paved by a physical scheme, multiple alignments
Miyan Williams had a record performance on Saturday, scoring five rushing touchdowns as the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 49-10. This week the Buckeyes won differently than they have recently — on the ground behind the offensive, and with the legs of their running back. The...
landgrantholyland.com
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 5
We are two weeks into conference play, and five total weeks into the 2022 college football season. Nearly halfway through this year’s campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?. Lets take a look at the...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Stroud, Williams on confrontations, record-setting performances vs. Rutgers
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference...
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Defense and special teams win the day for Ohio State over Rutgers
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Williams, Chambers lead way in Buckeyes’ pasting of Rutgers
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
247Sports
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Look: Ohio State Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss Today
Ohio State's already banged up defensive backfield took another tough injury blow on Saturday. With Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and Cameron Martinez all already out vs. Rutgers, now it appears the Buckeyes are down Tanner McCalister who was helped off the field only to return to the sideline without his helmet.
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Rutgers Scarlet Knight
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ryan Day’s squad will look to remain unbeaten and keep the good times rolling coming off a big 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Rutgers, who joined the Big Ten back in 2014, and has not had any luck against Ohio State since. The Buckeyes are 8-0 over the Scarlet Knights, and have outscored the B1G East foe 428-88 overall across those prior eight meetings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day Controversy
Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had a heated interaction on the field during Saturday night's game in Columbus. Things got heated between Day and Schiano following a late hit on an Ohio State player who was running down the sideline. Schiano went after Day. Elsewhere...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Rutgers
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Miyan Williams is a Heisman contender, Ohio State has no juice for lesser games
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 49-10 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Mom Boss Shanika Sheppard: Bringing a taste of Philly to central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna. It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children […]
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Comments / 0