MPD, DA’s office announce Cold Case Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney and Chief Davis announced plans for a collaborative operation.

“Cold Case Unit” will aid law enforcement in the investigation of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases, the DA said in a press release.

According to MPD, cases are investigated with all known leads for one year, if there’s no progress, the case is reviewed and deemed to be cold.

“Our Office is excited to announce the formation of the Cold Case Unit,” said DA Mulroy. “We are ready to get to work with MPD to bring closure to these victims’ loved ones who have waited for far too long. These offenders are still out on the street potentially committing many more crimes, so prosecuting them can prevent crimes down the road.”

MPD will share cold case files with the unit, and the DA office will evaluate the cases to determine solvability, according to a press release.

In cases where warrants could not be served, investigators will assist in locating the suspects so that they can be prosecuted.

“The Memphis Police Department supports any efforts that will assist in bringing long-awaited justice to the many families that have been impacted. This effort may be fruitful and help identify suspects who have committed egregious crimes against members of our community,” said Chief Davis.

The Cold Case Unit expects to receive its first cases to review as early as the end of next week.

Eventually, the unit aims to review up to 200 cases per year.

If you have information about a cold case, contact the Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 901-636-COLD (2653) or you can email at ColdCase@memphistn.gov.

You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.