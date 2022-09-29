ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD, DA’s office announce Cold Case Unit

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aOEdP_0iFeHBoE00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney and Chief Davis announced plans for a collaborative operation.

“Cold Case Unit” will aid law enforcement in the investigation of unsolved homicide and violent sexual assault cases, the DA said in a press release.

According to MPD, cases are investigated with all known leads for one year, if there’s no progress, the case is reviewed and deemed to be cold.

“Our Office is excited to announce the formation of the Cold Case Unit,” said DA Mulroy. “We are ready to get to work with MPD to bring closure to these victims’ loved ones who have waited for far too long. These offenders are still out on the street potentially committing many more crimes, so prosecuting them can prevent crimes down the road.”

MPD will share cold case files with the unit, and the DA office will evaluate the cases to determine solvability, according to a press release.

In cases where warrants could not be served, investigators will assist in locating the suspects so that they can be prosecuted.

“The Memphis Police Department supports any efforts that will assist in bringing long-awaited justice to the many families that have been impacted. This effort may be fruitful and help identify suspects who have committed egregious crimes against members of our community,” said Chief Davis.

The Cold Case Unit expects to receive its first cases to review as early as the end of next week.

Eventually, the unit aims to review up to 200 cases per year.

If you have information about a cold case, contact the Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 901-636-COLD (2653) or you can email at ColdCase@memphistn.gov.

You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 7

Mac Atac
4d ago

King Mulroy won't prosecute cold, warm, hot or any cases, he only believes in releasing criminals without bail or charging them as juveniles.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver accused of hitting paramedics appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man accused of running into first responders while they were helping crash victims on I-240 appeared in court for the first time Monday. Reginald McKenzie, 48, was arraigned on a slew of charges including failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and DUI.  McKenzie stood in front of Judge Louis Montesi to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Cold Case Unit
WREG

One injured in Uptown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was reportedly injured in a shooting in Uptown Sunday night. Police say officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North Main Street at around 8:21 p.m. The victim went to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millington Police responded a shots fired call around 2 a.m. on Sunday and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the victim in the 7800 block of Church Street. One person was shot and now is in stable condition. It is unclear what led to this incident. Police are […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
MEMPHIS, TN
E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
127K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy