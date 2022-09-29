Malvern Biotech Gains Rights to Manufacture Different Type of COVID-19 Vaccine

Image via iStock.

Malvern-based Ocugen has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Washington University for the rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize its intranasally delivered COVID-19 vaccine for United States, European, and Japanese markets, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The vaccine, which is already authorized for emergency use in India, is the second COVID-19 vaccine licensed by the biotechnology company. Its first product, Covaxin, is currently in the approval process with the Food and Drug Administration.

According to Dr. Shankar Musunuri, CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, Washington University’s nasal vaccine technology could reduce infection, transmission, and the emergence of new variants of the virus.

“People are taking multiple boosters, but they’re still getting infected — so we need to stop the transmissions,” said Musunuri.