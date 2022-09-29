Thursday night football final scores from SC and Midlands high school games
The high school football season continues across South Carolina. Below are the latest scores from games featuring Midlands-area teams and statewide scoreboard.
Midlands game scores
Thursday
AC Flora 49, Westwood 14
Aiken 21, Airport 7
Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6
Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0
Chesterfield 36, North Central 30
Dreher 33, Swansea 20
Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina, 20
Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25
Gray Collegiate 70, Columbia 0
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian 13
Laurence Manning 22, Heathwood Hall 15
Lewisville 16, CA Johnson 0
Lexington 25, Chapin 7
Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14
Ridge View 35, Lugoff-Elgin 6
River Bluff 25, White Knoll 14
Saluda 42, Pelion 0
Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22
Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0
WW King 56, Newberry Academy 16
Wednesday
Brookland-Cayce 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7
Camden 41, Lakewood 13
Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40
Newberry 56, Eau Claire 0
SC high school football scores
A.C. Flora 49, Westwood 14
Abbeville 40, Liberty 7
Aiken 21, Airport 7
Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20
Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6
Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0
Broome 30, Travelers Rest 21
Calhoun Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 14
Catawba Ridge 21, South Pointe 7
Central 21, Buford 7
Chapman 42, Carolina Academy 0
Chester 41, Woodruff 34
Chesterfield 36, North Central 30
Christ Church Episcopal 63, Asheville School, N.C. 35
Clinton 61, Union County 7
Clover 35, Nation Ford 7
D.W. Daniel 56, Walhalla 14
Dorman 52, Boiling Springs 14
Dreher 33, Swansea 20
Easley 35, Pickens 28
Emerald 27, Eastside 14
Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina 20
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Oakbrook Prep 40
Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25
Gray Collegiate Academy 70, Columbia 0
Greenwood 57, Berea 6
Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 13
Indian Land 28, York Comprehensive 21
J.L. Mann 14, Woodmont 7
Lamar 39, Latta 8
Landrum 28, Chesnee 0
Laurence Manning Academy 22, Heathwood Hall 15
Laurens 20, Greer 17
Lee Central 26, Mullins 6
Lewisville 16, C.A. Johnson 0
Lexington 25, Chapin 7
Marlboro County 35, Darlington 13
McCormick 49, Ware Shoals 14
Ninety Six 24, Blacksburg 13
North Augusta 24, South Aiken 20
Northwestern 58, Lancaster 16
Pendleton 53, West Oak 6
Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14
Ridge View 35, Lugoff-Elgin 6
River Bluff 26, White Knoll 14
Riverside 49, Wade Hampton (G) 7
Saluda 42, Pelion 0
Seneca 38, Crescent 17
Silver Bluff 49, Fox Creek 0
South Florence 33, Hartsville 28
Southside 25, Palmetto 21
Southside Christian 48, Dixie 0
Spartanburg 36, James F. Byrnes 23
Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22
Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0
T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin 26
Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30
Wren 49, Fountain Inn 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
First Baptist vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy, ccd.
King’s Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd.
Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd.
Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
Final scores from Wednesday night high school football games in SC
Comments / 0