Thursday night football final scores from SC and Midlands high school games

By Lou Bezjak
 4 days ago

The high school football season continues across South Carolina. Below are the latest scores from games featuring Midlands-area teams and statewide scoreboard.

Midlands game scores

Thursday

AC Flora 49, Westwood 14

Aiken 21, Airport 7

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0

Chesterfield 36, North Central 30

Dreher 33, Swansea 20

Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina, 20

Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25

Gray Collegiate 70, Columbia 0

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian 13

Laurence Manning 22, Heathwood Hall 15

Lewisville 16, CA Johnson 0

Lexington 25, Chapin 7

Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14

Ridge View 35, Lugoff-Elgin 6

River Bluff 25, White Knoll 14

Saluda 42, Pelion 0

Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22

Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0

WW King 56, Newberry Academy 16

Wednesday

Brookland-Cayce 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Camden 41, Lakewood 13

Cardinal Newman 69, John Paul II 40

Newberry 56, Eau Claire 0

SC high school football scores

A.C. Flora 49, Westwood 14

Abbeville 40, Liberty 7

Aiken 21, Airport 7

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Blythewood 52, Fort Mill 0

Broome 30, Travelers Rest 21

Calhoun Academy 30, Andrew Jackson Academy 14

Catawba Ridge 21, South Pointe 7

Central 21, Buford 7

Chapman 42, Carolina Academy 0

Chester 41, Woodruff 34

Chesterfield 36, North Central 30

Christ Church Episcopal 63, Asheville School, N.C. 35

Clinton 61, Union County 7

Clover 35, Nation Ford 7

D.W. Daniel 56, Walhalla 14

Dorman 52, Boiling Springs 14

Dreher 33, Swansea 20

Easley 35, Pickens 28

Emerald 27, Eastside 14

Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina 20

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 42, Oakbrook Prep 40

Gilbert 48, Lower Richland 25

Gray Collegiate Academy 70, Columbia 0

Greenwood 57, Berea 6

Hammond 56, Augusta Christian, Ga. 13

Indian Land 28, York Comprehensive 21

J.L. Mann 14, Woodmont 7

Lamar 39, Latta 8

Landrum 28, Chesnee 0

Laurence Manning Academy 22, Heathwood Hall 15

Laurens 20, Greer 17

Lee Central 26, Mullins 6

Lewisville 16, C.A. Johnson 0

Lexington 25, Chapin 7

Marlboro County 35, Darlington 13

McCormick 49, Ware Shoals 14

Ninety Six 24, Blacksburg 13

North Augusta 24, South Aiken 20

Northwestern 58, Lancaster 16

Pendleton 53, West Oak 6

Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14

Ridge View 35, Lugoff-Elgin 6

River Bluff 26, White Knoll 14

Riverside 49, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Saluda 42, Pelion 0

Seneca 38, Crescent 17

Silver Bluff 49, Fox Creek 0

South Florence 33, Hartsville 28

Southside 25, Palmetto 21

Southside Christian 48, Dixie 0

Spartanburg 36, James F. Byrnes 23

Spring Valley 37, Rock Hill 22

Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0

T.L. Hanna 35, Mauldin 26

Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30

Wren 49, Fountain Inn 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

First Baptist vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy, ccd.

King’s Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd.

Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.

